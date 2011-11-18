Ousted WH Green Czar Becomes Occupy Movement’s Official Leader

The ousted Obama “Green Czar” who describes himself as a “rowdy black nationalist” turned communist has found a job as the official spokesperson and leader of the national movement to end economic segregation and social injustice in the United States.

Widely known as Occupy Wall Street, the movement has gained momentum with mass, often violent protests that have paralyzed cities across the nation. In New York more than 150 people were arrested and several police officers suffered injuries. In Oakland California police were forced to use riot gear and tear gas to disperse the huge, violent crowds and in Las Vegas nearly two dozen protesters were arrested.

Among the movement’s goals is to get major banks to stop preying on the poor and people of color, according to the organizer of a Massachusetts rally promoted as Take Back Boston. Protesters also demand that politicians stop giving tax breaks to the rich while slashing vital services families depend on. In short, they want to “rebuild” the American dream to make it more inclusive.

Leading the campaign is President Obama’s good friend, civil rights lawyer Van Jones, the highly-touted “Green Czar” who was booted amid controversy over his radical history. A Yale Law School grad, Jones became a communist after the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles and says he loathes capitalism because it exploits nonwhite minorities worldwide. Jones is a committed Marxist-Leninist-Maoist who became a revolutionary after meeting “young radical people of color” in jail and views police officers as the arch enemies of black people.

Jones’s proudest moments include publicly supporting convicted cop killer Mumia abu-Jamal, signing a petition suggesting the U.S. government had a hand in the 2001 terrorist attacks, accusing “white polluters” of “environmental racism” for steering poison into poor black communities and referring to Republicans in vulgar terms unbecoming of a presidential advisor.

How appropriate that he’s the self-appointed Occupy Wall Street principal and founder of a new community group (Rebuild the Dream) that’s capitalizing on the protests with its special brand, the “American Dream Movement.” The group’s website describes it as an unstoppable coalition of progressive organized workers, students, civil rights fighters, women’s rights champions, immigrant rights defenders and community activists, among others.

“We are rallying Americans to stand up for our founding values, and make America, once again, a land where it is safe for everyday people to dream,” according to the group’s mission statement. “By standing up for dignity, equal opportunity and fair play, we are reclaiming what is best in our nations’ moral fabric, and creating a country truly grounded in liberty and justice for all.”

Jones is booking every media interview he can get to promote his new group, which is closely affiliated with other leftist nonprofits like Common Cause, Hip Hop Caucus, Move On and Code Pink as well as the influential Service Employees International Union (SEIU). During a segment on a major cable news show this week, he assured that his movement would dwarf the 2010 “earthquake” created by the Tea Party’s appearance on the political scene.

“You haven’t seen anything yet,” Jones confidently said on national television, further warning: “Wait until the 99 percent movement moves over into politics.” The protests will evolve from anger to answers, from pointing out the problem to pointing out the solution, Jones explained. The movement is also in the process of recruiting 2,000 candidates to run for office under the 99 percent banner, he said.