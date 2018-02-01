WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Radical Islamic Scholar Hillary Let Back into U.S. as Sec. of State Jailed for Rape
The radical Islamic scholar that Hillary Clinton let back into the U.S. after a lengthy ban over terrorist ties is in jail on rape charges. This week a judge in France denied bail for Clinton’s pal, Tariq Ramadan, the grandson of Muslim Brotherhood founder and Hamas funder Hassan al Banna.…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Mueller probe may blow apart thanks to recovered texts: Tom Fitton
January 25, 2018 – 6:42 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing the newly recovered Strzok-Page texts, the House intelligence memo, and President Trump’s possible testimony under oath in the Muller probe.
IN THE NEWS
Video: Insurance policies, secret societies and missing messages
January 25, 2018 – 5:15 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox & Friends First” on the Fox News Channel discussing the “missing” text messages of FBI official Peter Strzok, the FBI’s former second in command of counterintelligence and chief of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server, interviewing Hillary…
PRESS RELEASE
JW Pres. Tom Fitton Speech: The Clinton Scandals–from Emails to Benghazi to the Trump Dossier
“All of this corruption with the Obama administration was part of a conspiracy with Hillary Clinton to target her political opponent.” – Tom Fitton excerpt from revealing video speech below Dear Judicial Watch Supporter, Normally on Wednesday, your JW DayWatch update features the very latest Corruption Chronicles –giving you revealing…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Judicial Watch: FBI can’t be trusted to probe missing texts
January 24, 2018 – 4:10 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel discussing the “missing” text messages of FBI official Peter Strzok, the FBI’s former second in command of counterintelligence and chief of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server, interviewing Hillary…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Comey could be called to testify to Congress again
January 24, 2018 – 4:42 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing why former FBI Director James Comey needs to testify again before Congress.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: New Documents Reveal More Instances of Classified Information on Hillary Clinton’s Unsecure, Non-‘State.gov’ System
Emails Reveal Clinton Had Extensive Knowledge of the Operation and Security Issues with Her Non-‘State.gov’ Email System (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 78 pages of new documents from the U.S. Department of State containing emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sent and received over her unsecure,…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Tom Fitton on Haiti, Clinton Foundation Allegations
January 13, 2018 – 4:15 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel in the 7 am ET hour tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, 2018, to discuss the court order directing the FBI to turn over former FBI Director James Comey’s memos for court review…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Production of Clinton Email Records
State Department Must Complete Review and Release of 72,000 Pages of Records by September 28 (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that a federal court judge ordered the State Department to speed up processing and production of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails. U.S. District Court Judge James…
IN THE NEWS
The FBI’s Dubious Probe of Hillary’s Emails
The FBI did everything but drive Hillary’s getaway car. Former secretary of state Clinton is a free woman largely thanks to the tender loving care that the FBI provided her and her conspirators during its probe of her illegal, unsecure email server and related abuse of government secrets. GOP lawmakers…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Spurs New Criminal Investigation of Hillary Clinton
At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Judicial Watch Takes on Unsolved Murder of a New York Police Officer at Mosque At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop Big news. This week we revealed that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 806 documents recently…
IN THE NEWS
JW Pres. Tom Fitton on NEW Classified Emails from Weiner Laptop, FBI/Clinton Foundation, & More!
JW President Tom Fitton discussing New classified emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, possible FBI investigation into Clinton Foundation, & JW sues for answers on murder of NYPD officer Phillip Cardillo
IN THE NEWS
Video: Judicial Watch questions Comey’s Clinton Foundation probe
January 5, 2018 – 5:58 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Fox News @ Night” discussing the new questions surrounding Comey’s probe of the Clinton Foundation.
IN THE NEWS
Video: Fitton on Renewed Clinton Foundation Investigation: Comey Conducted a ‘Sham’ Probe
January 5, 2018 – 5:47 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Outnumbered Overtime” on the Fox News Channel discussing Huma Abedin’s classified emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: At Least 18 Classified Emails Found on Weiner’s Laptop
State Department Releases 147 New Huma Abedin Work-Related Emails, 806 Total Emails (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch revealed today that there are at least 18 classified emails in the 798 documents recently produced by the State Department from the FBI’s investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s illicit email system.…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Judicial Watch: Classified emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop
January 4, 2018 – 4:19 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing the anti-Trump dossier and the Clinton email scandal.