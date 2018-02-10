IN THE NEWS
Judicial Watch sues DOJ over Bruce, Nellie Ohr dossier documents (VIDEO)
March 6, 2018 – 6:15 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss JW’s lawsuit for information related to the Trump dossier and why the Department of Justice needs to hire another special counsel to investigate FISA court…
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Judicial Watch files 2 lawsuits against Justice Department (VIDEO)
March 6, 2018 – 3:16 – JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “America’s Newsroom” on the Fox News Channel to discuss Judicial Watch seeking records on Justice Department officials and their ties to the Trump dossier.
IN THE NEWS
Judicial Watch Issues Lawsuit against Department of Justice (VIDEO)
March 5, 2018 – 4:02 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “After the Bell” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the lawsuit the organization has filed against the Department of Justice over the Trump dossier contacts.
IN THE NEWS
Trump attacks Sessions over inquiry into FISA abuses (VIDEO)
February 28, 2018 – 5:17 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss President Trump’s attack over Twitter against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
DOJ Says Atty. Gen. Used Alias to Conduct Official Business to Protect Security, Privacy
Illustrating how government hides information from the American public, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch used a fake name to conduct official Department of Justice (DOJ) business in agency emails obtained by Judicial Watch. As the nation’s chief law enforcement officer Lynch, Barack Obama’s second attorney general, skirted public-records laws by…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal
One of the high-ranking Veterans Affairs (VA) officials who misled the agency’s secretary about the prosecution of an elderly Army vet made false claims and altered an official record in a separate case. Her name is Vivieca Wright and she is the chief of staff to VA Secretary David J. Shulkin.…
IN THE NEWS
Tom Fitton and Sebastian Gorka on the real Russian collusion
Yes, I think it was a fundamentally dishonest document designed to distract from the fact that the Russia collusion allegations against Donald Trump are collapsing and the reason for being of the Mueller investigation is disappearing. And you have in many ways the Obama administration reacted appropriately to what the…
IN THE NEWS
As Mueller Hits Stride, Conservatives Urge Trump To Consider Pardons
Conservative advocacy groups have renewed calls for President Donald Trump to pardon those implicated in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, citing allegations of partisan sabotage. The push comes as the Mueller inquiry notches important victories. A grand jury in Washington, D.C., issued sweeping indictments against 13 Russian nationals for
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
IN THE NEWS
DOJ’s Bruce Ohr Hid Wife’s Fusion GPS Payments from Ethics Officials (VIDEO)
February 15, 2018 – 5:01 – Last night, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss a report about demoted Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr not disclosing his wife’s Fusion GPS payments on ethics forms.
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Illegal Alien in Fla. Drug Bust Deported 3 Times, Easily Reentered U.S.
A startling drug trafficking case out of south Florida is especially disturbing because the illegal immigrant caught with more than half a million dollars in crystal methamphetamine had been deported three times in three months shortly before the drug bust. A few months after the third deportation, the Mexican national…
IN THE NEWS
IG is our best hope for criminal investigation of Clinton dealings
Through Freedom of Information Act litigation with the State Department, Citizens United and Judicial Watch have released thousands of pages of relevant documents pertaining to the Clinton State Department’s cozy relationship with the Clinton Foundation and their private email server. Many unanswered questions remain and the status of any investigation into
IN THE NEWS
Trump quotes pundit who says he’s been ‘victimized’ by Obama
President Trump claimed victim status Saturday in a tweet that quoted a Fox News report. Tom Fitton of right-leaning Judicial Watch defended Trump on “Fox and Friends” Saturday morning — leading Trump to post two tweets on Saturday afternoon that were lengthy quotes from Fitton’s interview. “My view is that…
IN THE NEWS
Trump: I’m ‘Vindicated’ on Russia Allegations
President Donald Trump claimed recent revelations about activities by the FBI, Justice Department and State Department “vindicated” him regarding charges his presidential campaign colluded with Russian officials. To support his contention, Trump tweeted a quote by Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, who appeared Saturday on Fox News. “My
IN THE NEWS
Trump tweets argument that he’s been ‘victimized’ by Obama administration
President Donald Trump is promoting a conservative argument that he’s been “victimized” by the Obama administration through its allegedly flawed application for a surveillance warrant on a former campaign foreign policy adviser. “‘My view is that not only has Trump been vindicated in the last several weeks about the
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee
(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write in August 2017 and is set for publication in April 2018 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department…
IN THE NEWS
Judicial Watch Sues DOJ: Public Has Right to See How Obama Admin. ‘Justified Spying on Trump Team’
The government watchdog group Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) for FBI documents about the FISA warrants that were obtained to spy on Trump campaign associates in 2016, the oversight group announced on Feb. 2, after the memo on alleged…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…