CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
VA Pays Big Bucks to Reimburse Business for Ending Illegal Contracts at L.A. Facility
The Los Angeles Veterans Affairs (VA) facility that illegally leased out chunks of its huge parcel to private businesses paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to reimburse some for terminating the unlawful agreements, records obtained by Judicial Watch show. It marks the latest in a series of scandals to rock…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal
One of the high-ranking Veterans Affairs (VA) officials who misled the agency’s secretary about the prosecution of an elderly Army vet made false claims and altered an official record in a separate case. Her name is Vivieca Wright and she is the chief of staff to VA Secretary David J. Shulkin.…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
VA Facility Where Vet Got Prosecuted for Posting U.S. Flags Duped out of Millions by Bribed Official
An official at the same Los Angeles Veterans Affairs facility where an Army vet got prosecuted for posting American Flags took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a vendor that defrauded the VA out of millions. While the feds went on a witch hunt against the 75-year-old vet…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: 72,000 New Clinton Docs!
The FBI Recovered 72,000 Pages of Clinton Records – Court Orders Explanation on Processing Judicial Watch Helps Grieving Father Fight for Purple Heart for his Son Border Agency Computers Can’t Screen Harmful Aliens The FBI Recovered 72,000 Pages of Clinton Records – Court Orders Explanation on Processing President Trump’s…
IN THE NEWS
No Worries For Feds – Yet – On ‘Wall Of Shame’ Lists Expanding Beyond VA
Federal workers fearful that the new weekly postings of lists of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) employee terminations and other disciplinary actions will be extended to other agencies have little to worry about in the immediate future, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned. … “This is the…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights
Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights Sanders’ Wife Tried Evicting a Disabled Group after Shady College Deal Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights The VA is a mess of a government agency and too often abuses the rights and interests of…
IN THE NEWS
Veterans Affairs Sued After Police Cuffed Protesting Veteran
Judicial Watch is suing the Department of Veterans Affairs after police officers allegedly violated a veteran’s constitutional rights by cuffing and stuffing him into a police car. In a statement issued Wednesday, Judicial Watch announced it filed a suit against VA police officers and officials over the arrest of Robert L. Rosebrock, who…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs Police, Other VA Officials for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights
75-year-old veteran was handcuffed and forcefully pushed into patrol car (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it sued several Veterans Affairs police officers and VA officials in connection with violations of the constitutional rights of Robert L. Rosebrock, a 75-year old Vietnam era veteran, who for nearly a decade…
IN THE NEWS
VA didn’t let 75-year-old vet display ‘distress’ flags; now comes lawsuit
It all started with two American flags upside down on a fence. A conservative-rights foundation has sued several Veterans Affairs police officers and officials for allegedly violating the constitutional rights of a 75-year-old military veteran who has protested at a VA facility in West Los Angeles for almost a decade, according to…
IN THE NEWS
Fitton: Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs about Misuse of Veterans’ Facility
Judicial Watch has taken the lead in trying to highlight the government’s misconduct and misuse of a 388-acre parcel of land in Los Angeles, originally intended to serve the needs of veterans. In fact, we just filed a second Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs About Misuse of a Veterans’ Facility
Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs About Misuse of a Veterans’ Facility Judicial Watch Sues for Info on Obama’s War on Coal EPA Breaks Law on Taxpayer-Funded Propaganda? Judicial Watch to Trump Administration: End Congress’s Obamacare Exemption! Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs About Misuse of a Veterans’…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Second Lawsuit Against Veterans Affairs for Information on Non-Veteran Use of Massive West Los Angeles VA Facility
Athletic fields for a private prep school and a dog park, but not veterans (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a second Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) for information regarding non-veteran use of prime real estate in…