As FBI Director Mueller Helped Cover Up Fla. 9/11 Probe, Court Docs Show

IN THE NEWS

Judicial Watch sues DOJ over Bruce, Nellie Ohr dossier documents (VIDEO)

MARCH 07, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

March 6, 2018 – 6:15 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss JW’s lawsuit for information related to the Trump dossier and why the Department of Justice needs to hire another special counsel to investigate FISA court…

IN THE NEWS

Judicial Watch Issues Lawsuit against Department of Justice (VIDEO)

MARCH 06, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

March 5, 2018 – 4:02 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “After the Bell” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the lawsuit the organization has filed against the Department of Justice over the Trump dossier contacts.

IN THE NEWS

Tom Fitton Talks About Possibility FBI Violated Criminal Statutes (VIDEO)

MARCH 05, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

March 03, 2018 – 3:19 – On Saturday, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discuss Devin Nunes’s suggestion that the FBI may have violated criminal statues in the FISA application process.

RECOMMENDED NEWS

FBI withholds Obama, Comey secret meeting documents

MARCH 05, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

March 2, 2018 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the release of documents about secret meetings that took place between former FBI Director James Comey and former President Obama.

IN THE NEWS

Trump attacks Sessions over inquiry into FISA abuses (VIDEO)

MARCH 01, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 28, 2018 – 5:17 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss President Trump’s attack over Twitter against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

IN THE NEWS

Democratic Intel Memo’s Objective was to Muddy the Water (VIDEO)

FEBRUARY 27, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 26, 2018 – 7:07 – Yesterday, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) attacks against the GOP memo and the release of the Democratic memo.

IN THE NEWS

Tom Fitton: ‘Schiff memo does not address FBI, DOJ corruption’ (VIDEO)

FEBRUARY 26, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 26, 2018 – 7:47 – Yesterday, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “America’s News HQ” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ memo concluding the FBI and DOJ did not abuse the FISA court system as well as the ‘targeting’ of the Trump…

IN THE NEWS

Gates, Manafort charges can’t be dragged back to Trump (VIDEO)

FEBRUARY 26, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 23, 2018 – 4:57 –  Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller’s charges against Trump campaign aides Rick Gates and Paul Manafort.

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?

FEBRUARY 23, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…

IN THE NEWS

Tom Fitton and Sebastian Gorka on the REAL Russian Collusion (VIDEO)

FEBRUARY 21, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 20, 2018 – 5:07 – Last night, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel with Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka to discuss the Mueller indictments and the potential legal ramifications for Hillary Clinton.

IN THE NEWS

‘The FBI needs to be shut down’: Chris Farrell (VIDEO)

FEBRUARY 20, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 16, 2018 – 3:33 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business network to discuss the problems with the FBI and why the agency needs to be shut down.

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation   New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…

IN THE NEWS

FBI Director Wray Claims There is No Bias in Agency (VIDEO)

FEBRUARY 14, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX BUSINESS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

Last night, JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss FBI director Christopher Wray’s comment to the Senate Intelligence Committee that there is no bias at the FBI.

IN THE NEWS

TOM FITTON: Barack Obama WAS Given the Trump Dossier (VIDEO)

FEBRUARY 13, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 12, 2018 – 7:58 – Last night, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel to discuss what President Obama knew about the Trump dossier funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

IN THE NEWS

VIDEO: Tom Fitton : ‘Trump was victimized by the Obama administration’

FEBRUARY 12, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 10, 2018 – 4:59 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News channel to discuss the leaked Comey memos and the Obama State Department targeting Donald Trump.

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?

FEBRUARY 09, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records   FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…

IN THE NEWS

VIDEO: Why Judicial Watch wants to see underlying FISA applications

FEBRUARY 09, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

Judicial Watch Staff Attorney Michael Bekesha says that while Judicial Watch wants to see the Democrats’ response to the Nunes memo, the American people have the right to see the underlying information.

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee

FEBRUARY 08, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write in August 2017 and is set for publication in April 2018 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department…

IN THE NEWS

Video: TOM FITTON: “PICK YOUR POISON” – Obama Abused Either Clinton or Russia FBI Investigation

FEBRUARY 08, 2018 | SOURCE: FOX NEWS | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

February 7, 2018 – 9:20 – Last night, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the latest release of FBI texts between FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page and whether or not President Obama was involved in the…

IN THE NEWS

Video: Chris Farrell on the Release of the House Intelligence Committee Memo

FEBRUARY 06, 2018 | SOURCE: C-SPAN | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

On February 5, 2018, JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Washington Journal” on C-SPAN to talk about the Trump administration’s release of a secret memo written by House Intelligence Committee Republican aides on the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.


