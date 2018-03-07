IN THE NEWS
Judicial Watch sues DOJ over Bruce, Nellie Ohr dossier documents (VIDEO)
March 6, 2018 – 6:15 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss JW’s lawsuit for information related to the Trump dossier and why the Department of Justice needs to hire another special counsel to investigate FISA court…
IN THE NEWS
Judicial Watch Issues Lawsuit against Department of Justice (VIDEO)
March 5, 2018 – 4:02 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “After the Bell” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the lawsuit the organization has filed against the Department of Justice over the Trump dossier contacts.
IN THE NEWS
Tom Fitton Talks About Possibility FBI Violated Criminal Statutes (VIDEO)
March 03, 2018 – 3:19 – On Saturday, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discuss Devin Nunes’s suggestion that the FBI may have violated criminal statues in the FISA application process.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
FBI withholds Obama, Comey secret meeting documents
March 2, 2018 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the release of documents about secret meetings that took place between former FBI Director James Comey and former President Obama.
IN THE NEWS
Trump attacks Sessions over inquiry into FISA abuses (VIDEO)
February 28, 2018 – 5:17 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss President Trump’s attack over Twitter against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
IN THE NEWS
Democratic Intel Memo’s Objective was to Muddy the Water (VIDEO)
February 26, 2018 – 7:07 – Yesterday, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) attacks against the GOP memo and the release of the Democratic memo.
IN THE NEWS
Tom Fitton: ‘Schiff memo does not address FBI, DOJ corruption’ (VIDEO)
February 26, 2018 – 7:47 – Yesterday, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “America’s News HQ” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ memo concluding the FBI and DOJ did not abuse the FISA court system as well as the ‘targeting’ of the Trump…
IN THE NEWS
Gates, Manafort charges can’t be dragged back to Trump (VIDEO)
February 23, 2018 – 4:57 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller’s charges against Trump campaign aides Rick Gates and Paul Manafort.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
IN THE NEWS
Tom Fitton and Sebastian Gorka on the REAL Russian Collusion (VIDEO)
February 20, 2018 – 5:07 – Last night, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel with Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka to discuss the Mueller indictments and the potential legal ramifications for Hillary Clinton.
IN THE NEWS
‘The FBI needs to be shut down’: Chris Farrell (VIDEO)
February 16, 2018 – 3:33 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business network to discuss the problems with the FBI and why the agency needs to be shut down.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
IN THE NEWS
FBI Director Wray Claims There is No Bias in Agency (VIDEO)
Last night, JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss FBI director Christopher Wray’s comment to the Senate Intelligence Committee that there is no bias at the FBI.
IN THE NEWS
TOM FITTON: Barack Obama WAS Given the Trump Dossier (VIDEO)
February 12, 2018 – 7:58 – Last night, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel to discuss what President Obama knew about the Trump dossier funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC.
IN THE NEWS
VIDEO: Tom Fitton : ‘Trump was victimized by the Obama administration’
February 10, 2018 – 4:59 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News channel to discuss the leaked Comey memos and the Obama State Department targeting Donald Trump.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
IN THE NEWS
VIDEO: Why Judicial Watch wants to see underlying FISA applications
Judicial Watch Staff Attorney Michael Bekesha says that while Judicial Watch wants to see the Democrats’ response to the Nunes memo, the American people have the right to see the underlying information.
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues For FBI Docs on Comey Book Deal, Coordination on Comey Testimony before Senate Intelligence Committee
(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Justice Department for FBI records about former Director James Comey’s book, which he signed to write in August 2017 and is set for publication in April 2018 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department…
IN THE NEWS
Video: TOM FITTON: “PICK YOUR POISON” – Obama Abused Either Clinton or Russia FBI Investigation
February 7, 2018 – 9:20 – Last night, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the latest release of FBI texts between FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page and whether or not President Obama was involved in the…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Chris Farrell on the Release of the House Intelligence Committee Memo
On February 5, 2018, JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Washington Journal” on C-SPAN to talk about the Trump administration’s release of a secret memo written by House Intelligence Committee Republican aides on the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.