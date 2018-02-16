WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Big Mueller Lawsuit!
Obama Administration Used Confidential Taxpayer Information to Push Obamacare It’s Government Gone Wild Time In Washington, DC Judicial Watch Sues Justice Department for Mueller Russian Special Counsel Budget Obama Administration Used Confidential Taxpayer Information to Push Obamacare Your Judicial Watch uncovered yet another Obama IRS scandal – and
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Major Court Hearing for Clinton Scandal Documents
Judicial Watch Battles Trump DOJ Attorneys for Clinton Scandal Documents Obama Travel Expenses Now an Astronomical $105,662,975.27 Pondering Election Integrity in New Hampshire Casting Light on The Deep State Judicial Watch Battles Trump DOJ Attorneys for Clinton Scandal Documents We were in court this morning before a three-judge panel…
IN THE NEWS
As elites switch to texting, watchdogs fear loss of transparency
In a bygone analog era, lawmakers and corporate chiefs traveled great distances to swap secrets, to the smoke-filled back rooms of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, or the watering holes at the annual Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. But these days, entering the corridors of…
IN THE NEWS
EXCLUSIVE: McCain Institute Refuses to Disclose Big Donations
McCain Institute for International Leadership executives refuse to disclose how much money big donors have contributed to the nonprofit that’s named after Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned. Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a nonprofit government watchdog, told TheDCNF the lack…
IN THE NEWS
Presidential Travel Costs Taxpayers Dearly
Our presidents are catered to 24/7, and nobody would deny them safety and tools to do their job. However, all too often they seem to be tempted to slip into occasional ostentation, to conflate their personal and political agendas with the duties of their office. You know it happens —we do…
IN THE NEWS
Christie projects calm on budget despite impasse over tapping Blue Cross funds
Gov. Christie on Tuesday suggested he was confident the state would pass a budget by its June 30 deadline, even as lawmakers squabble over a controversial proposal to tap reserve funds from the state’s largest health insurance company. Horizon and its allies continued to attack the proposal Tuesday, saying it amounted to…
IN THE NEWS
It Is Time For Trump To Deep-Six The Deep State
Judicial Watch has also filed a lawsuit against the CIA, the Department of Justice, and the Treasury Department for records on those making illegal leaks stating the following, “There is a deep state, shadow government, in place, a government staffed by recent appointees or hires of Obama. There are lots…