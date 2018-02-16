 Skip to content

Bill Clinton

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

FEBRUARY 16, 2018

New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation   New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation's spy apparatus to identify,…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Mueller Deputy Shows His Bias

DECEMBER 08, 2017

Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban We Release Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Withheld by DOJ Court Rejects Attempt to Throw Out Our Sanctuary Lawsuit   Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban This week began with Judicial Watch obtaining even more…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Forces FBI to Admit to New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs

OCTOBER 13, 2017

FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents A Spy Ring in the U.S. House of Representatives? Sanctuary Cities Released Illegals with Assault, Drug, and Weapon Charges   FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Who is running the store at the FBI!? First the FBI told…

PRESS RELEASE

FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents – Wants Six Weeks to Turn Over Docs

OCTOBER 13, 2017

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch was informed yesterday by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that the FBI has located 30 pages of documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton, and proposes non-exempt material be produced no…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Clinton-Lynch Docs Revealed

AUGUST 04, 2017

Justice Department Blacks Out Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting Abedin Emails Contained Classified Information and Reveal Pay to Play Judicial Watch Warns California on Dirty Voting Rolls   Justice Department Blacks Out Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting We have begun to see how the Trump administration responds over…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for Records Relating To Tarmac Meeting between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016

MARCH 15, 2017

(Washington DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice for records related to the meeting held between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2016 (Judicial Watch v.…

INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN

This Week: Greatest Transparency Failures Ever; Corruption in New York; When Bill Met Loretta

NOVEMBER 02, 2016

Greatest Transparency Failures Ever? In one week, thank God, the presidential election will be over. But on one issue there is not a whit of difference between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Both represent the greatest transparency failures in the history of presidential politics. To Clinton watchers, Mrs. Clinton has…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Files Lawsuit for FBI Records on Clinton Email Investigation; Tarmac Meeting Between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch

OCTOBER 28, 2016

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit to obtain Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) records relating to its "investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a non-government email server during her tenure."  The lawsuit includes a demand for…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Clinton Email Testimony Update

JULY 15, 2016

Clinton Email Testimony Update The Clinton Email Coverup Is Unraveling IRS "Security" Program Can't Stop $3.1 Billion Scam Judicial Watch: Obama Travel Cost Taxpayers over $79.5 million   Clinton Email Testimony Update U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan announced that he will hear arguments on Monday, July 18, 2016,…

WEEKLY UPDATE

New Clinton Benghazi Documents

APRIL 22, 2016

State Department Belatedly Releases New Hillary Clinton Benghazi Documents Obama Administration Immigration Crisis Puts Rule of Law and Public Health at Risk Bill Clinton and Benghazi – What Did He Know and When Did He Know It State Department Belatedly Releases New Hillary Clinton Benghazi Documents Another piece of the…

INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN

Benghazi: What Did Bill Clinton Know & When Did He Know It?

APRIL 21, 2016

New documents obtained by Judicial Watch raise questions about the role of Clinton Inc. in the Benghazi debacle, particularly the involvement of Bill Clinton and longtime Clinton hatchet man Sidney Blumenthal. Mrs. Clinton, seeking to ease concerns about her ties to the Clintons' powerful political machine, famously pledged as secretary…

INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN

Hillary's Email Troubles & Whitewater

FEBRUARY 09, 2016

Hillary Clinton may or may not be indicted in the State Department emails scandal, but one thing is certain: she's been to this dance before, facing possible criminal charges. Mrs. Clinton "may have been involved in a crime in 1986," according to never-before-seen portions of an Office of Independent Counsel (OIC) memorandum in the Whitewater affair obtained by

INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN

Hillary Clinton's Rogue Agenda: Why Sid Blumenthal Matters

NOVEMBER 04, 2015

After the media inexplicably dubbed Hillary Rodham Clinton the "winner" of the Benghazi hearings, her apologists dismissed a line of questioning into her unofficial adviser, Sidney Blumenthal. So he was sending her e-mail offering advice on Libya and other matters of state. In the immortal words of Clinton at an…

RECOMMENDED NEWS

Clintons And Foundation Raked In Cash From Banks That Admitted Wrongdoing

JULY 17, 2015 | SOURCE: INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES

Yet another layer of hypocrisy was made clear in Hillary Clinton's economic speech. She declared that the very banks from whom she and her foundation have accepted millions of dollars should be prosecuted for violating the law; she accepted a significant amount of money after these banks were already under investigation.

RECOMMENDED NEWS

FIFA hires firm run by former Bill Clinton aide Doug Band

JULY 17, 2015 | SOURCE: POLITICO

Corruption attracts more corruption. FIFA has hired the consulting Teneo, run by longtime Clinton friend and ally Doug Band, to help repair its image in the wake of its scandal.


