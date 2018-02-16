WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Mueller Deputy Shows His Bias
Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Forces FBI to Admit to New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs
FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents
PRESS RELEASE
FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents – Wants Six Weeks to Turn Over Docs
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch was informed yesterday by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that the FBI has located 30 pages of documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton, and proposes non-exempt material be produced no…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Clinton-Lynch Docs Revealed
Justice Department Blacks Out Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for Records Relating To Tarmac Meeting between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton in June 2016
(Washington DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice for records related to the meeting held between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2016 (Judicial Watch v.…
INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN
This Week: Greatest Transparency Failures Ever; Corruption in New York; When Bill Met Loretta
Greatest Transparency Failures Ever? In one week, thank God, the presidential election will be over. But on one issue there is not a whit of difference between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Both represent the greatest transparency failures in the history of presidential politics. To Clinton watchers, Mrs. Clinton has…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Lawsuit for FBI Records on Clinton Email Investigation; Tarmac Meeting Between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit to obtain Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) records relating to its “investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a non-government email server during her tenure.” The lawsuit includes a demand for…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Clinton Email Testimony Update
Clinton Email Testimony Update U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan announced that he will hear arguments on Monday, July 18, 2016,…
WEEKLY UPDATE
New Clinton Benghazi Documents
State Department Belatedly Releases New Hillary Clinton Benghazi Documents
INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN
Benghazi: What Did Bill Clinton Know & When Did He Know It?
New documents obtained by Judicial Watch raise questions about the role of Clinton Inc. in the Benghazi debacle, particularly the involvement of Bill Clinton and longtime Clinton hatchet man Sidney Blumenthal. Mrs. Clinton, seeking to ease concerns about her ties to the Clintons’ powerful political machine, famously pledged as secretary…
INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN
Hillary’s Email Troubles & Whitewater
Hillary Clinton may or may not be indicted in the State Department emails scandal, but one thing is certain: she’s been to this dance before, facing possible criminal charges. Mrs. Clinton “may have been involved in a crime in 1986,” according to never-before-seen portions of an Office of Independent Counsel (OIC) memorandum in the Whitewater affair obtained by
INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN
Hillary Clinton’s Rogue Agenda: Why Sid Blumenthal Matters
After the media inexplicably dubbed Hillary Rodham Clinton the “winner” of the Benghazi hearings, her apologists dismissed a line of questioning into her unofficial adviser, Sidney Blumenthal. So he was sending her e-mail offering advice on Libya and other matters of state. In the immortal words of Clinton at an…
