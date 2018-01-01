PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Defense Department and CIA Appear to Have Misled the Court in Lawsuit Seeking Memos Justifying bin Laden Raid
Defense Department’s ‘Vague and Ambiguous Declarations’ Misled the Court into Believing that Memoranda on the bin Laden Operations were Requested and Provided prior to Obama’s Decision to Raid (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that it asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to reconsider its…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues Department of Defense for Records of Communications Relating to May 2011 FOIA Request for bin Laden Death Photos
Judicial Watch announced today that on June 17, 2014, it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the United States Department of Defense (DOD) to obtain records of communications relating to its May 2, 2011, FOIA request for bin Laden death photographs and videos.
PRESS RELEASE
Uncovered by JW: Top Pentagon Leader Ordered Destruction of bin Laden Death Photos
Judicial Watch Uncovers Email Revealing Top Pentagon Leader Ordered Destruction of bin Laden Death Photos (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that on January 31, 2014, it received documents from the Department of Defense (Pentagon) revealing that within hours of its filing a May 13, 2011, Freedom of Information…
PRESS RELEASE
Statement on SCOTUS Refusal to Take up Challenge to Obama Secrecy on bin Laden Images
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch issued a statement today regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to take up a challenge to the Obama administration’s keeping secret post mortem images of Osama bin Laden and his burial at sea. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said: With the seeming endorsement of the…
PRESS RELEASE
Records Obtained by JW Reveal U.S. Knew of Sophisticated al Qaeda Plan to Hijack Commercial Airliner in 2000
Clinton Administration didn’t believe “Usama bin Laden’s organization or the Taliban could carry out such an operation” (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that on August 29, 2013, it obtained a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Intelligence Information Report (IIR) revealing that the United States disregarded advanced warning of a 2000…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues Pentagon for Documents on “Purge” of bin Laden Raid Documents
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that on September 5, 2013, it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for records relating to a 2011 directive by U.S. Special Operations Commander, Admiral William McRaven, to purge DOD’s systems of all records…
WEEKLY UPDATE
PRESS RELEASE
JW Asks Supreme Court to Review Lawsuit against CIA and DOD to Force Release of bin Laden Death Images
Petition argues that case could determine whether courts provide ‘meaningful review’ or ‘blind deference’ to Executive branch decisions (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced that it has filed a certiorari petition with the Supreme Court of the United States to review a 2013 Appeals Court ruling against the Judicial Watch…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Asks Federal Court to Order Release of bin Laden Funeral and Burial Documents
‘The necessity of conducting the global war on terror should not render the U.S. government so afraid of its own shadow that it refuses to release truthful information to the American people when required by FOIA.’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a key motion…
PRESS RELEASE
JW Decries Appeals Court ‘Craven’ Ruling Supporting DOD, CIA Refusal to Release bin Laden Raid and Burial Images
Judicial Watch: ‘The opinion is craven, absurd, and undermines the rule of law. The court’s interpretation would allow terrorists to dictate our laws.’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch, the public interest group that investigates and prosecutes government corruption, today criticized a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Lawsuit Forces Release of bin Laden Burial Records from United States Navy
Heavily Redacted Documents in Response to JW FOIA Raise Further Questions about Obama Administration ‘Stonewalling’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has obtained bin Laden burial records from the United States Navy as a result of its July 18, 2012, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking…
PRESS RELEASE
Obama Admin Admits Info Released to Zero Dark Thirty Filmmakers Might Pose a ‘security and counterintelligence risk’
Judicial Watch announced today that Obama administration officials disclosed in sworn court documents that sensitive information released tothe filmmakers for the upcoming film on the bin Laden raid, Zero Dark Thirty, could cause an “unnecessary security and counterintelligence risk” if released to the public. The admissions, made during the course…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Obtains Stack of ‘Overlooked’ CIA Records Detailing Meetings with bin Laden Filmmakers
Obama Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications: Obama White House ‘trying to have visibility into the UBL (Usama bin Laden) projects.’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has obtained records from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Department of Defense (DOD) regarding meetings and communications…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Obtains DOD and CIA Records Detailing Meetings with bin Laden Raid Filmmakers
DOD Officials Disclosed to Filmmakers Identity of SEAL Team Six Operator and Commander; Ask Film Director to Withhold Operator’s Name, ‘because he shouldn’t be talking out of school.’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch, the organization that investigates and fights government corruption, announced today that it has obtained records from the…