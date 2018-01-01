 Skip to content

DHS Keeps Boston Bombers’ Immigration Records Secret

DHS Keeps Boston Bombers' Immigration Records Secret

MAY 16, 2013 | SEE ALL CORRUPTION CHRONICLES »

Surprise, surprise the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rejected the media’s requests for the immigration records of the Boston Marathon bombers, likely because they contain information that could further embarrass the government. After all, the feds ignored critical warnings from Russia about the older Chechen terrorist (Tamerlan Tsarnaev) and…

Boston Bomber Could Have Been Deported After 2009 Arrest

APRIL 19, 2013 | SEE ALL CORRUPTION CHRONICLES »

Updated 4 p.m. Friday related to arrest versus conviction issue:  One of the Chechen terrorists who carried out the Boston Marathon bombings could have been deported years ago after a criminal arrest and/or conviction and the other was granted American citizenship on the 11th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on…


