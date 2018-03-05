 Skip to content

Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS

PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 05, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS  (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails

JANUARY 12, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs     One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Obama FBI/DOJ Anti-Trump Abuses

DECEMBER 15, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Sues FBI for Records About Removal of Alleged Anti-Trump FBI Official from Mueller Team Obama State Department Cut Deal with Hillary to Keep Call Log, Schedules Secret Judicial Watch Sues California and Los Angeles Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls Judicial Watch Asks Supreme Court to Restrain FCC Ability…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Deep State Russia Meddling Cover-Up

DECEMBER 01, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

We Sue Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated Report on Russia’s Election Meddling Obama Vacations, Campaigning Cost Taxpayers New Total Over $114 Million New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest on Clinton Email Investigation   We Sue Office of Director of National…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Releases 29 Pages of FBI Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Previously Withheld by Justice Department

NOVEMBER 30, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

FBI Concerned About Preventing Damage from Leakers  (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 29 pages of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton. The documents show that FBI officials were more concerned about leaks than the

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch: New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest Discussions on Clinton Email Investigation

NOVEMBER 21, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Advised of possible conflict of interest between Jill McCabe candidacy and Clinton email investigation, Comey responded that he “has no issue with it” Dep. Dir. McCabe used official FBI email to promote wife’s candidacy: ‘Check her out on Facebook as Dr. Jill McCabe for Senate.’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New FBI/Clinton Scandal

NOVEMBER 03, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email Case Conservatives Excluded as Leftists Got $1 Billion from Companies Sued by DOJ Antifa Attacks Judicial Watch in Court   New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email…

PRESS RELEASE

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Sues Justice Department for Records About Top FBI Official Ties to Top Clinton Ally

SEPTEMBER 01, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Sues for Records on Links Between FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe  (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced that it today filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey A. Danik, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, against the U.S. Department of…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Benghazi Court Victory

AUGUST 11, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Victory: Court Orders State to Search Benghazi Emails of Clinton Advisors Judicial Watch / Allied Educational Foundation Stand for Rule of Law on Gerrymandering Judicial Watch Goes to Supreme Court to Protect Clean Elections   Judicial Watch Victory: Court Orders State to Search Benghazi Emails of Clinton Advisors…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch: Justice Department Blacks Out Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting

AUGUST 02, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the Justice Department refuses to disclose the talking points developed by the Obama Justice Department to help it respond to press inquiries about the controversial June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.…

PRESS RELEASE

Inside Judicial Watch: The Clinton Email Scandal

JULY 26, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Below, is the latest edition of “Inside Judicial Watch,” with JW Senior Attorney Ramona Cotca on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, where Ramona discussed the background of the Clinton email scandal from Judicial Watch’s perspective.

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch: Federal Court Hearing Wednesday, May 3, Regarding DOJ Lawsuit for Records Relating to the 2016 Tarmac Meeting between then-Attorney General Lynch and former President Clinton

MAY 02, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch today announced a court hearing will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2017, regarding Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice for records relating to the meeting held between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton at Phoenix…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Changed History

NOVEMBER 10, 2016 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Changes History The State Department Is Stalling Again on Clinton Documents Judicial Watch: Supreme Court to Overturn Maryland’s Gerrymander Happy Veterans Day   Judicial Watch Changes History Donald Trump’s remarkable victory on Election Day is still sinking in.  Judicial Watch supporters can take satisfaction that the American people…

RECOMMENDED NEWS

Scandals, ‘Politicization’ of FBI Date Back to Hillary Clinton’s Tenure as First Lady

OCTOBER 28, 2016 | SOURCE: WASHINGTON TIMES | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

Hillary Clinton remains embroiled in email and pay-for-play scandals from her days as secretary of state, but as first lady she also fell into questionable behavior that dogged her husband’s first term.

The scandals were known as Travelgate and Filegate, and both set off extensive investigations, resignations, charges and countercharges of lying,

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Clinton Emails Update

SEPTEMBER 23, 2016 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

State Department Ordered to Disclose “Deleted” Clinton Records More Testimony Set in Clinton Email Scandal DHS Gives Aliens from “Special Interest Countries” U.S. Citizenship Clean House Is a Hit   State Department Ordered to Disclose “Deleted” Clinton Records My Judicial Watch attorney colleagues appeared today in federal court for a…


