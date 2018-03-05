PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Obama FBI/DOJ Anti-Trump Abuses
Judicial Watch Sues FBI for Records About Removal of Alleged Anti-Trump FBI Official from Mueller Team Obama State Department Cut Deal with Hillary to Keep Call Log, Schedules Secret Judicial Watch Sues California and Los Angeles Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls Judicial Watch Asks Supreme Court to Restrain FCC Ability…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Deep State Russia Meddling Cover-Up
We Sue Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated Report on Russia’s Election Meddling Obama Vacations, Campaigning Cost Taxpayers New Total Over $114 Million New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest on Clinton Email Investigation We Sue Office of Director of National…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Releases 29 Pages of FBI Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Previously Withheld by Justice Department
FBI Concerned About Preventing Damage from Leakers (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 29 pages of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton. The documents show that FBI officials were more concerned about leaks than the
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest Discussions on Clinton Email Investigation
Advised of possible conflict of interest between Jill McCabe candidacy and Clinton email investigation, Comey responded that he “has no issue with it” Dep. Dir. McCabe used official FBI email to promote wife’s candidacy: ‘Check her out on Facebook as Dr. Jill McCabe for Senate.’ (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New FBI/Clinton Scandal
New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email Case Conservatives Excluded as Leftists Got $1 Billion from Companies Sued by DOJ Antifa Attacks Judicial Watch in Court New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email…
PRESS RELEASE
Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Sues Justice Department for Records About Top FBI Official Ties to Top Clinton Ally
Sues for Records on Links Between FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced that it today filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey A. Danik, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, against the U.S. Department of…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Benghazi Court Victory
Judicial Watch Victory: Court Orders State to Search Benghazi Emails of Clinton Advisors Judicial Watch / Allied Educational Foundation Stand for Rule of Law on Gerrymandering Judicial Watch Goes to Supreme Court to Protect Clean Elections Judicial Watch Victory: Court Orders State to Search Benghazi Emails of Clinton Advisors…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Justice Department Blacks Out Talking Points on Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the Justice Department refuses to disclose the talking points developed by the Obama Justice Department to help it respond to press inquiries about the controversial June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.…
PRESS RELEASE
Inside Judicial Watch: The Clinton Email Scandal
Below, is the latest edition of “Inside Judicial Watch,” with JW Senior Attorney Ramona Cotca on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, where Ramona discussed the background of the Clinton email scandal from Judicial Watch’s perspective.
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Federal Court Hearing Wednesday, May 3, Regarding DOJ Lawsuit for Records Relating to the 2016 Tarmac Meeting between then-Attorney General Lynch and former President Clinton
(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch today announced a court hearing will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2017, regarding Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice for records relating to the meeting held between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton at Phoenix…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Changed History
Judicial Watch Changes History The State Department Is Stalling Again on Clinton Documents Judicial Watch: Supreme Court to Overturn Maryland’s Gerrymander Happy Veterans Day Judicial Watch Changes History Donald Trump’s remarkable victory on Election Day is still sinking in. Judicial Watch supporters can take satisfaction that the American people…
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Scandals, ‘Politicization’ of FBI Date Back to Hillary Clinton’s Tenure as First Lady
Hillary Clinton remains embroiled in email and pay-for-play scandals from her days as secretary of state, but as first lady she also fell into questionable behavior that dogged her husband’s first term.
The scandals were known as Travelgate and Filegate, and both set off extensive investigations, resignations, charges and countercharges of lying,
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Clinton Emails Update
State Department Ordered to Disclose “Deleted” Clinton Records More Testimony Set in Clinton Email Scandal DHS Gives Aliens from “Special Interest Countries” U.S. Citizenship Clean House Is a Hit State Department Ordered to Disclose “Deleted” Clinton Records My Judicial Watch attorney colleagues appeared today in federal court for a…