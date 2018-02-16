 Skip to content

Comey memos

FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA

PRESS RELEASE

FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA

FEBRUARY 16, 2018

  (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were archived after he was dismissed. Judicial Watch came to this agreement…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails

JANUARY 12, 2018

One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs     One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Files Lawsuit on behalf of Daily Caller News Foundation for Comey Memos

SEPTEMBER 07, 2017

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation against the U.S. Department of Justice seeking memoranda allegedly written by former FBI Director James Comey regarding his discussions with President Donald Trump and Trump’s…


