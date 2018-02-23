WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
PRESS RELEASE
FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were archived after he was dismissed. Judicial Watch came to this agreement…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Judicial Watch: FBI can’t be trusted to probe missing texts
January 24, 2018 – 4:10 – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel discussing the “missing” text messages of FBI official Peter Strzok, the FBI’s former second in command of counterintelligence and chief of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server, interviewing Hillary…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Comey could be called to testify to Congress again
January 24, 2018 – 4:42 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network discussing why former FBI Director James Comey needs to testify again before Congress.
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Court Victory on Clinton Emails
One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos Court Orders State Department to Speed Up Delivery of Clinton Emails Atlanta Jail Lets Muslim Inmates Wear Hijabs One Step Closer to Facts on Comey Memos U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has given us an important victory in our…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Statement on Federal Court Order for FBI to Turn Over Comey Memos for Court Review by Next Week
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding last night’s ruling by United States District Judge James E. Boasberg that the FBI must turn over to the court for in camera, non-public review former FBI Director James Comey’s memos allegedly detailing conversations he had with President…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Releases 29 Pages of FBI Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Previously Withheld by Justice Department
FBI Concerned About Preventing Damage from Leakers (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 29 pages of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton. The documents show that FBI officials were more concerned about leaks than the
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Justice Department Argues Comey’s Leak of ‘Flynn’ Memo to New York Times was Unauthorized, Compares Comey to WikiLeaks
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that the Justice Department is now comparing former FBI Director James Comey to WikiLeaks. After Comey was fired by President Trump on May 9, 2017, he gave the New York Times a February 14, 2017, memorandum written about a one-on-one conversation he had…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues Justice Department for Communications about Former FBI Director Comey’s Controversial Senate Testimony
Did Mueller Coordinate with Comey On Anti-Trump Testimony (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for all records of communications relating to former FBI Director James Comey’s controversial testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: New FBI/Clinton Scandal
New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email Case Conservatives Excluded as Leftists Got $1 Billion from Companies Sued by DOJ Antifa Attacks Judicial Watch in Court New FBI/Clinton Scandal — FBI Deputy Director McCabe Delayed Recusing Himself from the Clinton Email…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Lawsuit on behalf of Daily Caller News Foundation for Comey Memos
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation against the U.S. Department of Justice seeking memoranda allegedly written by former FBI Director James Comey regarding his discussions with President Donald Trump and Trump’s…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues Justice Department for Comey’s ‘Exit Records’
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice for all non-disclosure agreements pertaining to the handling, storage, protection, dissemination, and/or return of classified information that were signed by or on behalf of former FBI Director James…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues for Information on Comey Memos
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for the metadata for the memoranda written by former FBI Director James Comey memorializing his conversations with President Donald Trump as well as records about Comey’s FBI-issued laptop…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Sues for Comey Memo
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for information about former FBI Director James Comey’s memorandum written after his meeting with President Trump regarding potential interference by the Russians in the 2016 presidential election (Judicial Watch…