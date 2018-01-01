 Skip to content

Judicial Watch Victory: Court Slaps Down Obama Administration Secrecy, Rules White House Visitor Logs Subject to FOIA

The Myth of Federal Non-Violent Drug Offenses

SEPTEMBER 03, 2015 | SOURCE: CONSERVATIVE REVIEW | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

During FY 2014, only 13 individuals were charged with federal offenses for simple drug possession outside of the southwest border districts, according to data from the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST 17, 2011 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Contact Information: Press Office 202-646-5172, ext 305 Washington, DC — August 17, 2011Judicial Watch, the public interest group that investigates and prosecutes government corruption, announced today that a federal court ruled today against the Obama administration that Secret Service White House visitor logs are agency records that are subject to

McConnell event came at no extra cost, court says

JUNE 28, 2011 | SOURCE: LEGAL NEWSLINE | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

