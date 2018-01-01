CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
D.C. Council Chair Guilty Of Fed Crime
Highlighting the criminal activity blotter for the District of Columbia’s famously corrupt government this week is its disgraced council chairman, Kwame Brown, pleading guilty to a federal felony. It’s simply part of the never-ending saga of political scandals in the local government that runs the area surrounding the White House.…
D.C. Mayor’s Top Aide Charged In Corruption Scheme
How appropriate that the District of Columbia’s scandal-plagued mayor, Vincent Gray, was in Sin City when his close friend and top aide got criminally charged for destroying records to cover up a corruption scheme that took place during his 2010 campaign. Gray has been embroiled in a variety of…
Bill Clinton’s Sex-Scandal Atty. Defends D.C. Mayor
The acclaimed lawyer who assured the nation of Bill Clinton’s veracity during two sex scandals is doing the same for Washington D.C.’s crooked mayor, who may be on the verge of getting criminally charged in a corruption scheme.A federal grand jury is hearing evidence into accusations that D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray, a…