Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…
Weekly Update: Mueller Deputy Shows His Bias
Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban We Release Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Withheld by DOJ Court Rejects Attempt to Throw Out Our Sanctuary Lawsuit Mueller Deputy Showed Strong Support for Anti-Trump Action on Travel Ban This week began with Judicial Watch obtaining even more…
Weekly Update: JW Forces FBI to Admit to New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs
FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents A Spy Ring in the U.S. House of Representatives? Sanctuary Cities Released Illegals with Assault, Drug, and Weapon Charges FBI Finds 30 Pages of Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Documents Who is running the store at the FBI!? First the FBI told…
Weekly Update: Big Mueller Lawsuit!
Obama Administration Used Confidential Taxpayer Information to Push Obamacare It’s Government Gone Wild Time In Washington, DC Judicial Watch Sues Justice Department for Mueller Russian Special Counsel Budget Obama Administration Used Confidential Taxpayer Information to Push Obamacare Your Judicial Watch uncovered yet another Obama IRS scandal – and
Weekly Update: Major Court Hearing for Clinton Scandal Documents
Judicial Watch Battles Trump DOJ Attorneys for Clinton Scandal Documents Obama Travel Expenses Now an Astronomical $105,662,975.27 Pondering Election Integrity in New Hampshire Casting Light on The Deep State Judicial Watch Battles Trump DOJ Attorneys for Clinton Scandal Documents We were in court this morning before a three-judge panel…
Weekly Update: New Deep State Lawsuit
Deep State Watch: New Lawsuit for Comey Memos We Applaud the End to Obama’s Illegal Alien Amnesty Program Judicial Watch Lawyers Take on Sanctuary Policy Be Sure to Tune in to Judicial Watch’s Expert Panel: ‘Exposing the Deep State’ Deep State Watch: New Lawsuit for Comey Memos The already…
Trump DHS Offers Immigrants Hurricane Harvey Amnesty
Keeping with an Obama-era tradition of offering illegal immigrants reprieve, the Trump administration is providing those in the Houston area with hurricane amnesty in the aftermath of Harvey. Judicial Watch reported extensively on the special Obama amnesties, which were granted for inclement weather, a virus, natural disasters and tainted water…
Weekly Update: Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment
Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Trump/Obama Travel Numbers Released Media Ignores Virginia Governor’s Role in Green Car Scandal Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Our understanding of the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department continues to expand as more of her illicit
Weekly Update: JW Pursues Comey Records
JW Pursues Comey Records Judicial Watch Goes to Court to Expose Obama Administration Shakedowns Trump Should Reject New Middle Eastern-North African Racial Census Category Judicial Watch Pursues Comey Records The Swamp creatures in Washington who gamed the system to appoint a special prosecutor need to be held accountable. Your…
Behind Trump Foundation scandals are greater concerns over conflicts of interes
Based on what is publicly known about the Trump Foundation scandals, Fitton says they “do not rise to the level” of the what his group helped uncover with the Clinton Foundation. “In the greater scheme of things, they are relatively small potatoes,” he added.
How Trump Can Avoid the Ethical Tar Pit
From the New York Times: Over the years, Judicial Watch has called out many White House conflicts of interest. We fought in court against President Bill Clinton’s taking money to pay his legal bills through a legal-defense fund. During the George W. Bush administration, we questioned the propriety of his…
Sincerest Liberal Flattery for a Conservative Watchdog
From Bloomberg: So guess what Democratic activists, led by a prominent Clintonite, are doing? Creating their own version of Judicial Watch to take on Donald Trump. You can’t miss the irony of liberals copying something they’ve loudly deplored. Still, their plan could provide an effective counter to the president-elect’s aversion…
Hillary Clinton allies plan to troll Donald Trump on Snapchat
A super PAC supporting Democrat Hillary Clinton’s White House bid has released an anti-Donald Trump Snapchat filter for those “snapping” from Tuesday night’s Republican presidential debate.