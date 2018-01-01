IN THE NEWS
The IRS Assures an Atheist Group It Will Monitor Churches
Judicial Watch and Alliance Defending Freedom are suing the IRS to obtain documents regarding an agreement between the IRS and another First Amendment group in which the IRS promised to investigate churches and revisit their policies for examining tax-exempt non-profits and other religious groups.
PRESS RELEASE
JW Files Supreme Court Amicus Brief In Support of Traditional Marriage, Argues against Federal Commandeering of State Marriage Laws
Group Ties Protection of Traditional Marriage to First Amendment (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that on April 3, 2015, it filed an amicius curiae brief in the Supreme Court of the United States to support the state governments of Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan following a lawsuit challenging the states’ decision…