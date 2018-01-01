 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • First Amendment

JW Files Supreme Court Amicus Brief In Support of Traditional Marriage, Argues against Federal Commandeering of State Marriage Laws

IN THE NEWS

The IRS Assures an Atheist Group It Will Monitor Churches

APRIL 20, 2015 | SOURCE: NATIONAL REVIEW | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

Judicial Watch and Alliance Defending Freedom are suing the IRS to obtain documents regarding an agreement between the IRS and another First Amendment group in which the IRS promised to investigate churches and revisit their policies for examining tax-exempt non-profits and other religious groups.

PRESS RELEASE

JW Files Supreme Court Amicus Brief In Support of Traditional Marriage, Argues against Federal Commandeering of State Marriage Laws

APRIL 08, 2015 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Group Ties Protection of Traditional Marriage to First Amendment (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that on April 3, 2015, it filed an amicius curiae brief in the Supreme Court of the United States to support the state governments of Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan following a lawsuit challenging the states’ decision…


Sign Up for Updates!

Press Inquiries

Jill Farrell
Director of Public Affairs
(202) 646-5172 (x305)
(202) 646-5188
media/at/judicialwatch.org

Speaker Requests

(888)593-8442
development/at/judicialwatch.org

Multimedia

Video and Multimedia