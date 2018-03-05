PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…
FBI Will Review 16,750 Pages of Comey Documents in Response to Judicial Watch FOIA
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the FBI agreed to review 16,750 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the records for former FBI Director James Comey that were archived after he was dismissed. Judicial Watch came to this agreement…
Judicial Watch Files Suit against HHS for Planned Parenthood Records
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking records related to contracts between the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Population Affairs and Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Senior Director, Medical Services at Planned Parenthood,…
Judicial Watch: Air Force Records Reveal $17,025 in Transportation Expenses for VP Biden September 2014 New Hampshire Political Trip on Behalf of Democrat Candidates
Vice President’s three-hour round-trip flight “to boost Democrats heading into election season” cost taxpayers $5,675 an hour (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has obtained records from the Department of the Air Force revealing that Vice President Joe Biden’s September 3, 2014, trip to the Portsmouth, NH, Naval Shipyard, where…
Records Obtained by Judicial Watch Reveal Michelle Obama’s Weekend Ski Trip in February Cost More than $57,000 in Transportation Expenses Alone
First Lady’s round-trip flight to Aspen, Colorado, with her daughters cost taxpayers $7,712 an hour (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has obtained records from the U.S. Department of the Air Force revealing that Michelle Obama’s weekend trip to Aspen, Colorado, in February cost American taxpayers…