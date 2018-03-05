 Skip to content

Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS

MARCH 05, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS  (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…

Video: More Information Revealed Related to Fusion GPS

December 20, 2017 – 3:25 – More information is slowly being revealed regarding Department of Justice employees associated with Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign, including a former associate deputy attorney general. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.

Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails

New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play Judicial Watch Sues Kentucky Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls We Sue DOJ for Communications On “Russian Lawyer” – Was She Working With Clinton/Obama Operation?   New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play While there are now belated rumbles in…

Video: US is turning into a failed state

Oct. 18, 2017 – 7:37 – Chris Farrell, director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch, on Fusion GPS pleading the fifth during a House Intel appearance and the U.S. uranium deal with Russia.


