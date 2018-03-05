 Skip to content

Judicial Watch Files Two Lawsuits against Justice Department for Docs on Top Officials’ Ties to Clinton Dossier Creator Fusion GPS

PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 05, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

DOJ Official Bruce Ohr’s Wife Worked for Fusion GPS  (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch announced today that it filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier authored…

Hillary’s ‘No Ceilings’ Project Accepted $5 Million From Sexual Abuser

JUNE 09, 2015 | SOURCE: THE DAILY CALLER | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

Documents show that the Clinton Foundation accepted $5 million from a Swiss billionaire in support of its women’s empowerment initiative “No Ceilings.” The irony is that the billionaire donating the money has been fighting in court to repress allegations that he has sexually abused women in the past.

Beijing Warns Clinton Not to Bash China During Campaign

APRIL 21, 2015 | SOURCE: WASHINGTON FREE BEACON | SEE ALL IN THE NEWS »

The Washington Free Beacon discusses China’s attempts to prevent Hillary Clinton from casting China in a poor light during her campaign. Even if she does promise on the stump to be tough on China, however, she will have a hard time doing so, considering that she is linked to money donated from various Chinese sources, as Judicial Watch investigations have


