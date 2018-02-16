WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
Weekly Update: FBI Cover-Up?
FBI Protecting Comey? The Return of Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal JW Sues Secret Service Trump Travel-Expense Records FBI Protecting Comey? The more we learn about the FBI under James Comey’s supervision the more we have reason to question the activities of the fired FBI Director. Because he has left a…
Weekly Update: Release the FISA Docs – JW Sues
Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents ANOTHER Dossier: Obama State Department Gave Classified Docs to Democratic Sen. Cardin to Undermine Trump Andrew McCabe, FBI #2 Official, Forced Out Judicial Watch Sues for Russia Collusion FISA Documents The House memo released today makes a compelling case that the…
Judicial Watch: Documents Reveal Obama State Department Provided Classified Records to Sen. Ben Cardin to Undermine President Trump
‘The Obama administration was attempting to disseminate that material widely across the government in order to aid in future investigations’ – The Baltimore Sun (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released 42 pages of heavily redacted State Department documents containing classified information that was provided to Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), top…
Weekly Update: Deep State Russia Meddling Cover-Up
We Sue Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated Report on Russia’s Election Meddling Obama Vacations, Campaigning Cost Taxpayers New Total Over $114 Million New FBI Records Show FBI Leadership’s Conflicts of Interest on Clinton Email Investigation We Sue Office of Director of National…
Judicial Watch Sues Office of Director of National Intelligence over Failure to Produce Legally Mandated, Unclassified Report on Russia’s Meddling in Foreign Elections
ODNI Stonewalling the release of Unclassified Report on Russian Security Service’s Funding of Political Parties and NGOs in Former Soviet States and Countries in Europe, which Was Mandated by 2016 Appropriations Act (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit last month…
Weekly Update: New Classified Clinton Emails
New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play Judicial Watch Sues Kentucky Over Dirty Voter Registration Rolls We Sue DOJ for Communications On “Russian Lawyer” – Was She Working With Clinton/Obama Operation? New Clinton Classified Emails Reveal More Pay for Play While there are now belated rumbles in…
Judicial Watch Sues Department of Justice for Communications Relating to ‘Russian Lawyer’ Immigration Parole
Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian attorney who met with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower, had her immigration parole refused for the period in which the meeting occurred (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice…
Judicial Watch Sues Justice Department for Mueller Russian Special Counsel Budget
Mueller’s Budget Under Wraps (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning the budget and administrative records of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election (Judicial Watch v.…
