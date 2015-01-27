WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library
Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library Judicial Watch Sues for Obama Family Travel and Secret Service Costs President Trump: Please End the Obstruction on Benghazi Cover-up Documents Supreme Court to Hear Big Case Against Proposed Wisconsin Redistricting Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Obama NSC Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at Obama Library
Records Sought by Judicial Watch May Remain Closed to the Public for Five Years (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced that the National Security Council (NSC) on May 23, 2017, informed it by letter that the materials regarding the unmasking by Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice of “the…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Asks Court to Order State Department to End Slow Dragging on Benghazi Cover-up Documents
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced that it asked a federal court to order the State Department to end its “slow dragging strategy” in producing documents regarding the handling of requests about the false talking points used by then-Ambassador Susan Rice to talk about the 2012 terrorist attack on the…
IN THE NEWS
Video: Will more intel be exposed in the Susan Rice scandal?
On April 24, 2017, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the Susan Rice Scandal and Judicial Watch’s lawsuit against the State Department and USAID regarding the funding of political activities of George Soros’ Open Society…
IN THE NEWS
Video: How deep does the Susan Rice scandal go?
Apr. 13, 2017 – 3:38 – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the Susan Rice ‘unmasking scandal.’ Watch the latest video at video.foxbusiness.com
IN THE NEWS
Potential legal fallout for President Obama, Susan Rice
On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discuss the reports Susan Rice ordered Trump associates to be “unmasked.” Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former US Attorney: Susan Rice Ordered Spy Agencies To Produce ‘Detailed Spreadsheets’ Involving Trump
From The Daily Caller: Former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice ordered U.S. spy agencies to produce “detailed spreadsheets” of legal phone calls involving Donald Trump and his aides when he was running for president, according to former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova. “What was produced by the intelligence…
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: Secret Emails Show Hillary Clinton Tied To Benghazi Talking Points
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that newly revealed testimony from the Obama State Department under court order directly ties Hillary Clinton, for the first time, to the now-debunked Benghazi talking points used by United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice to claim that the attack was the result of a…
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Benghazi Emails Show That Clinton’s Aides Used Private Accounts
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Asks for Federal Court Hearing over Hillary Clinton Email Issue
In response to revelations about the secret email accounts used by Hillary Clinton and other top State Department officials to conduct official government business Judicial Watch announced that it has asked a federal court to schedule a status conference with the State Department to discuss the production of records relevant to an ongoing Freedom of Information
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Obtains State Department DSCC Records on Terrorist Attack on Benghazi
Top State Department Official Admitted to Congress that Command Center “could follow what was happening in almost real-time” Updated 1/27/15 Tunis, Tunisia, embassy emergency message: http://tunisia.usembassy.gov/warden-message-9-12-2012.html (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has obtained court-ordered documents in accordance with
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Reacts to Speaker Boehner’s Support for Select Committee on Benghazi
I applaud Speaker Boehner’s decision today to finally move toward a Select Committee on Benghazi in response to revelations from Judicial Watch.
INVESTIGATIVE BULLETIN
Judicial Watch Benghazi Investigation
Judicial Watch is the leading organization investigating the Benghazi attack of September 11, 2012 which killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans. We have filed 12 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with various government agencies and have three on-going lawsuits. This is all in the effort to force the…
PRESS RELEASE
JW Sues Office of the Director of National Intelligence for Docs Describing Attack on U.S. Consulate in Benghazi
Judicial Watch Seeks the “Speaking Points” Intelligence Memo Referencing Link to Terrorism that was Allegedly Scrubbed by Obama Administration Officials (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Obama Administration’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence seeking access…