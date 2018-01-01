PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch: New Documents Show FBI Deputy Director McCabe Did Not Recuse Himself from the Clinton Email Scandal Investigation until Week Before Presidential Election
His Wife’s Campaign Received $700,000 from Clinton Friends (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released Justice Department records showing that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe did not recuse himself from the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s unsecure, non-government email server until Tuesday, November 1, 2016, one week…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment
Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Trump/Obama Travel Numbers Released Media Ignores Virginia Governor’s Role in Green Car Scandal Abedin Emails Show Clinton Donors Receiving Special Treatment Our understanding of the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department continues to expand as more of her illicit
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Media Ignores Virginia Gov. McAuliffe’s Role in Green Car Scandal that Fleeced Taxpayers out of Millions
An electric car company that folded after taking millions of taxpayer dollars was founded by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair, but the mainstream media is ignoring this pertinent fact. The Mississippi-based company, GreenTech, shut down in…