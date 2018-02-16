 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • unmasking

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation   New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues State Department for Samantha Power Unmasking Documents

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations reportedly requested to unmask over 260 Americans in her last year in office with no explanation. (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State for “unmasking” and…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library

JUNE 23, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is at the Obama Library Judicial Watch Sues for Obama Family Travel and Secret Service Costs President Trump:  Please End the Obstruction on Benghazi Cover-up Documents Supreme Court to Hear Big Case Against Proposed Wisconsin Redistricting   Obama Advisor Susan Rice’s Unmasking Material is…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues for Comey Memo

JUNE 16, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for information about former FBI Director James Comey’s memorandum written after his meeting with President Trump regarding potential interference by the Russians in the 2016 presidential election (Judicial Watch…


Sign Up for Updates!

Press Inquiries

Jill Farrell
Director of Public Affairs
(202) 646-5172 (x305)
(202) 646-5188
media/at/judicialwatch.org

Speaker Requests

(888)593-8442
development/at/judicialwatch.org

Multimedia

Video and Multimedia