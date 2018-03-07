CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
“Significant Increase” in USDA Employees Viewing Porn on Govt. Computers During Work
Another federal agency is embroiled in a large-scale pornography scandal and in this case, it took leadership five months to block hundreds of websites used by employees and contractors to watch porn on government computers during work hours. It involves the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a bloated agency notorious…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
U.S. Has a National Mango Board With a $6.7 Million Budget
Even those who follow government closely may not know that the United States has a National Mango Board with a multi-million-dollar budget to help increase consumption of the juicy tropical fruit. This is a serious matter that is handled at the presidential cabinet level. The Mango board is a type…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Trump Gives Obama Project to Help Food-Stamp Recipients Eat More Fruit & Veggies $16.8 Million
The Trump administration is throwing more money at a controversial Obama-era program that dedicated tens of millions of dollars to help food-stamp recipients eat more fruits and vegetables. It was part of a project launched by the former president and his wife to provide low-income minorities—already getting free groceries from…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Food-Stamp Recipients Can Order from Amazon, Other Online Retailers
Food-stamp recipients can use their taxpayer-funded benefit to order online from retailers like Amazon under a new Obama administration initiative that aims to facilitate the shopping experience for rural and urban residents. It marks the latest of many costly experiments by the administration to expand the fraud-infested program, which has…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Food Stamp Craze: U.S. Spends $3.6 Billion to Give $70 Billion in Benefits
Not only does the government spend a breathtaking $70 billion a year to give a record number of people food stamps, it wastes billions more to administer the bloated welfare program. Some states spend a lot more than others to distribute the free food vouchers and the discrepancies are downright…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Leftist Latino Group Crowns USDA “Federal Agency of the Year” for Cultural Transformation
A key government agency with a $148 billion budget has been honored by a radical leftist Latino group for undergoing a “cultural transformation” that includes a “remarkable increase” in workforce diversity and spending huge sums of taxpayer dollars to correct past mistakes against minorities. Under Obama the U.S. Department of…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
$10.8 Mil for Childhood Obesity Including “Latino Fathers Promoting Healthy Youth Behavior”
The Obama administration just allocated another $10.8 million to tackle childhood obesity among minorities, including about $1 million to a project called “Latino Fathers Promoting Healthy Youth Behavior” that aims to prevent obesity among Latino youth in a “culturally and linguistically-appropriate prevention program.” It’s part of a federal initiative
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
JW Probe: U.S. Spends Big Bucks on Diversity Training for Fed Workers
A Judicial Watch investigation has discovered that large sums of taxpayer dollars keep pouring into a Chicago-based firm hired by the Obama administration to culturally transform government by teaching federal workers about diversity, race and gender, healthcare disparities and cultural competencies. The firm is called Souder, Betances & Associates and
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
U.S. Gives $7 Bil in Food Benefits to “Ineligible Recipients”
The bloated federal agency charged with feeding the poor—and eradiating “food insecurity” in the U.S.—blew nearly $7 billion to provide “ineligible recipients” with the welfare benefit and there appears to be no end in sight to the fleecing. In fact, the agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), has for…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
$31 Mil in “Creative Community Partnerships” to Give Poor Fruits, Veggies
Less than a year after spending tens of millions of dollars to provide the nation’s food-stamp recipients with more fruits and vegetables, the Obama administration is generously throwing in another $31.5 million for the same cause, according to a recent announcement. It’s the last thing Americans need to hear as…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Socially Disadvantaged Farmers Research Ctr. to Diversify American Agriculture
In an effort to “diversify American agriculture” the Obama administration has embarked on a multi-million-dollar spending spree and this month proudly announced the creation of a new Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers Policy Research Center. The new facility will be dedicated to collecting and analyzing data, developing policy recommendations and…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Gannett Reporter Simultaneously Promotes Obama Policy While Covering it “Objectively”
In a scandalous example of corrupt media supporting the Obama agenda, a mainstream newspaper reporter simultaneously wrote “objective news” about the First Lady’s contentious public school lunch program while secretly promoting it for a district, a Judicial Watch probe has found. It involves a small public school district in Weston…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Another $31.5 Mil to Give Food-Stamp Recipients Fruits, Veggies
Enormous amounts of taxpayer dollars keep pouring into a scandalous Obama administration program that aims to provide low-income minorities—already getting free groceries from the government—with healthier foods. It’s part of the First Lady’s effort to eradicate “food deserts,” area’s with limited access to affordable and nutritious foods, and so far…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
Food Stamps Sold on Facebook, eBay; U.S. Spends $7 Mil to Crack Down on Fraud
It’s bad enough that the Obama administration has shattered records by spending a mind-boggling $80.4 billion to give a record number of people free groceries, now it’s dedicating millions more to crack down on fraud that includes using social media to illegally sell and buy food stamps online. It’s an…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
$1.9 Mil to Help Food Stamp Recipients Make Healthier Choices
It’s not enough that the Obama administration spends a mind-boggling $79.8 billion on food stamps, now it’s funding a special research center that will find ways to help recipients of the welfare program make healthier and wiser food choices. It will be called the Center for Behavioral Economics and Healthy…