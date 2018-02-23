 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • VA

Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?

FEBRUARY 23, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation   New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…

PRESS RELEASE

On Watch: L.A. Veterans Admin Facility & Gov. Chris Christie

JUNE 29, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Below, is the latest edition of Chris Farrell’s On Watch. On this edition of On Watch, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell answered questions via Facebook Live about two Judicial Watch investigations; Governor Chris Christie’s effort to extort $300 million from an insurance company for an addiction program, and JW’s second lawsuit against

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Files Second Lawsuit Against Veterans Affairs for Information on Non-Veteran Use of Massive West Los Angeles VA Facility

JUNE 27, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Athletic fields for a private prep school and a dog park, but not veterans (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a second Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) for information regarding non-veteran use of prime real estate in…

CORRUPTION CHRONICLES

VA Gives Gitmo Terrorists Better Medical Care Than U.S. Veterans

MAY 23, 2014 | SEE ALL CORRUPTION CHRONICLES »

As the nation prepares to commemorate the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, a Pentagon insider reveals that Al Qaeda terrorist jailed at Guantanamo get better medical treatment than our own veterans. As disgraceful as this may seem, it’s not at all far-fetched considering the…


Sign Up for Updates!

Press Inquiries

Jill Farrell
Director of Public Affairs
(202) 646-5172 (x305)
(202) 646-5188
media/at/judicialwatch.org

Speaker Requests

(888)593-8442
development/at/judicialwatch.org

Multimedia

Video and Multimedia