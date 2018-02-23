WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: Why is FBI Protecting Comey?
What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? Judicial Watch Sponsors and Speaks at CPAC VA Secretary’s Chief of Staff Embroiled in Another Cover-Up Scandal What is the FBI Hiding in its War to Protect Comey? The coup attempt against President Trump is rapidly collapsing, but the…
WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…
PRESS RELEASE
On Watch: L.A. Veterans Admin Facility & Gov. Chris Christie
Below, is the latest edition of Chris Farrell’s On Watch. On this edition of On Watch, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell answered questions via Facebook Live about two Judicial Watch investigations; Governor Chris Christie’s effort to extort $300 million from an insurance company for an addiction program, and JW’s second lawsuit against
PRESS RELEASE
Judicial Watch Files Second Lawsuit Against Veterans Affairs for Information on Non-Veteran Use of Massive West Los Angeles VA Facility
Athletic fields for a private prep school and a dog park, but not veterans (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a second Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) for information regarding non-veteran use of prime real estate in…
CORRUPTION CHRONICLES
VA Gives Gitmo Terrorists Better Medical Care Than U.S. Veterans
As the nation prepares to commemorate the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, a Pentagon insider reveals that Al Qaeda terrorist jailed at Guantanamo get better medical treatment than our own veterans. As disgraceful as this may seem, it’s not at all far-fetched considering the…