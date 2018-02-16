 Skip to content

Judicial Watch • Veterans Affairs

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team

FEBRUARY 16, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents VA Secretary Was Misled by Staff about Veteran Prosecuted for Posting Flag Much-Needed New Scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation   New Lawsuit for State Department Unmasking Documents In its final year the Obama administration may have used our nation’s spy apparatus to identify,…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!

JANUARY 19, 2018 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email Recent President Trump Flights Cost $3,199,188.30 Bribed Official Dupes Millions from VA Facility   More Smoking Gun Classified Clinton Email One of the myths perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her lieutenants is that she was mostly helpless when it came to using email and…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights

JULY 07, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights Sanders’ Wife Tried Evicting a Disabled Group after Shady College Deal   Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights The VA is a mess of a government agency and too often abuses the rights and interests of…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs About Misuse of a Veterans’ Facility

JUNE 30, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs About Misuse of a Veterans’ Facility Judicial Watch Sues for Info on Obama’s War on Coal EPA Breaks Law on Taxpayer-Funded Propaganda? Judicial Watch to Trump Administration:  End Congress’s Obamacare Exemption! Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs About Misuse of a Veterans’…

PRESS RELEASE

On Watch: L.A. Veterans Admin Facility & Gov. Chris Christie

JUNE 29, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Below, is the latest edition of Chris Farrell’s On Watch. On this edition of On Watch, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell answered questions via Facebook Live about two Judicial Watch investigations; Governor Chris Christie’s effort to extort $300 million from an insurance company for an addiction program, and JW’s second lawsuit against

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Files Second Lawsuit Against Veterans Affairs for Information on Non-Veteran Use of Massive West Los Angeles VA Facility

JUNE 27, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Athletic fields for a private prep school and a dog park, but not veterans (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a second Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) for information regarding non-veteran use of prime real estate in…

WEEKLY UPDATE

Weekly Update: THE Smoking Gun

JUNE 09, 2017 | SEE ALL WEEKLY UPDATES »

New Hillary Clinton Email Confirms She Used Blackberry Against Security Advice Why Did Trump Administration Suspend Sanctuary City Reports? Veterans Affairs Sued For Info on Homeless Vets Plan   New Hillary Clinton Email Confirms She Used Blackberry Against Security Advice What did the Russians know, and when did they know…

PRESS RELEASE

Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Information on a Plan to House Homeless Vets

JUNE 06, 2017 | SEE ALL PRESS RELEASES »

Athletic fields for a private prep school and a dog park, but not veterans (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) to for information regarding an agreement to turn a VA campus in…


