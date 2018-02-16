WEEKLY UPDATE
Weekly Update: JW Sues for Unmasking Targeting Trump Team
Weekly Update: New Smoking Gun Clinton Emails!
Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Violating Protester’s Constitutional Rights
Weekly Update: Judicial Watch Sues VA Again for Docs About Misuse of a Veterans’ Facility
On Watch: L.A. Veterans Admin Facility & Gov. Chris Christie
Below, is the latest edition of Chris Farrell’s On Watch. On this edition of On Watch, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell answered questions via Facebook Live about two Judicial Watch investigations; Governor Chris Christie’s effort to extort $300 million from an insurance company for an addiction program, and JW’s second lawsuit against
Judicial Watch Files Second Lawsuit Against Veterans Affairs for Information on Non-Veteran Use of Massive West Los Angeles VA Facility
Athletic fields for a private prep school and a dog park, but not veterans (Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a second Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) for information regarding non-veteran use of prime real estate in…
Weekly Update: THE Smoking Gun
Judicial Watch Sues Veterans Affairs for Information on a Plan to House Homeless Vets
