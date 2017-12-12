JW v DOJ Non Opposition Withdraw 00421
Date Created:December 12, 2017
Date Uploaded to the Library:December 12, 2017
Case 1:17-cv-00421-RDM Document Filed 12/12/17 Page THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT COLUMBIA JUDICIAL WATCH, INC., Plaintiff, U.S. DEPARTMENT JUSTICE, Defendant. Civil Action No. 17-CV-00421 (RDM) PLAINTIFF MOTION WITHDRAW ITS NON-OPPOSITION DEFENDANT MOTION FOR SUMMARY JUDGMENT Since May 2017, this case has been closely connected American Center for Law Justice Department Justice, Civil Action No. 16-cv-2188. fact, the parties agreed that all records produced Defendant U.S. Department Justice American Center for Law Justice that case would also produced Plaintiff Judicial Watch this case. Plaintiff decided not challenge the adequacy the Justice Department search and therefore did not oppose the Justice Department motion for summary judgment after being informed that ACLJ did not intend challenge the adequacy the Justice Department search. Judicial Watch has now learned that ACLJ is, fact, challenging the adequacy the Justice Department search. light this recent development, Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc., counsel, respectfully submits this motion withdraw its December 2017 non-opposition Defendant U.S. Department Justice Motion for Summary Judgment. Plaintiff also moves for this court stay its resolution the pending motion for summary judgment until the adequacy-of-the-search issue resolved the ACLJ case. The Justice Department does not oppose this motion. grounds therefor, Plaintiff states follows: Case 1:17-cv-00421-RDM Document Filed 12/12/17 Page MEMORANDUM POINTS AND AUTHORITIES This case concerns Plaintiff FOIA request the Justice Department seeking: Any and all records and/or transcripts meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton June 28, 2016. Any and all records communication sent from officials the Office the Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton June 28, 2016. Any and all records communication sent from officials the Office the Deputy Attorney General regarding the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton June 28, 2016. Any and all references the meeting held between Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton contained day planners, calendars and schedules the Office the Attorney General. their May 15, 2017 Joint Status Report, the parties informed the Court: The parties have agreed that response Plaintiff Judicial Watch, Inc. Freedom Information Act FOIA request issue this case, Defendant United States Department Justice the Department will produce Plaintiff all nonexempt, responsive records that produces response the FOIA request issue American Center for Law Justice Department Justice, Civil Action No. 16-cv-2188. After the Justice Department concluded producing records ACLJ and Plaintiff, this Court set summary judgment briefing schedule. October 26, 2017, the Justice Department sought two-week extension time file its Motion for Summary Judgment. one its reasons for requesting the extension, the Justice Department explained: discussed the parties Joint Status Report dated May 15, 2017, ECF No. the parties previously agreed that response Plaintiff FOIA request, the Department would produce -2- Case 1:17-cv-00421-RDM Document Filed 12/12/17 Page Plaintiff all nonexempt, responsive records that produced response the FOIA request issue American Center for Law Justice Department Justice, Civil Action No. 16-cv-2188. Following the Department completion production the two cases, counsel for the American Center for Law Justice ACLJ communicated counsel for the Department that ACLJ did not intend challenge the adequacy the Department search. The Justice Department subsequently filed its Motion for Summary Judgment November 10, 2017. Plaintiff opposition was due December 2017. that time, was Plaintiff understanding that the ACLJ did not intend challenge the adequacy the search. Since the parties agreed that Plaintiff would receive all nonexempt, responsive records that the Justice Department produced ACLJ, Plaintiff too decided not challenge the adequacy the search. Plaintiff therefore filed statement non-opposition December 2017. Subsequently, December 2017, the Justice Department informed Plaintiff that December 2017 ACLJ filed opposition its case. its brief, challenged the adequacy the Justice Department search. The Justice Department also informed Plaintiff that the department did not know until December 2017 that ACLJ had changed its position. Plaintiff also has reason believe transcript the meeting between President Clinton and then-Attorney General Lynch exists. Such record would responsive the first part Plaintiff request. light the recent development American Center for Law Justice Department Justice, Civil Action No. 16-cv-2188, Plaintiff Watch respectfully requests the Court withdraw its non-opposition the Justice Department motion for summary judgment. -3- Case 1:17-cv-00421-RDM Document Filed 12/12/17 Page addition, the resolution the ACLJ case will also impact Plaintiff. the Justice Department conducts supplemental search (either voluntarily because court order) and new records are located and produced, Plaintiff will also have right those records. avoid any judicial inefficiencies request for the case reopened, Plaintiff also requests the Court stay its resolution the pending motion for summary judgment until the adequacy-of-the-search issue resolved the ACLJ case. 10. The Justice Department does not oppose this motion. WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court withdraw Plaintiff December 2017 non-opposition Defendant U.S. Department Justice Motion for Summary Judgment and that the Court stay its resolution the pending motion for summary judgment until the adequacy-of-the-search issue resolved the ACLJ case. Dated: December 12, 2017 Respectfully submitted, /s/ Michael Bekesha Michael Bekesha (D.C. Bar No. 995749) Jason Aldrich (D.C. Bar No. 495488) JUDICIAL WATCH, INC. 425 Third Street, S.W., Suite 800 Washington, 20024 (202) 646-5172 Counsel for Plaintiff -4-