Kane Jr John L – 2010

Category:Federal Judges

Number of Pages:7

Date Created:September 12, 2013

Date Uploaded to the Library:January 20, 2015

Tags:gifts, filing, 2010, investment, reportable, disclosure, reporting, report, Federal Judge, financial, income, Judge


POS ITI NS. (R,pordng lntllvidlllli only; pp. 9-1 filing instruelions..) 
[{] NONE (No reportable positions.) II, AGREEMENTS. (Rrportint UulivUlulJ/ only; mpp. 14-16 filing lnstriutions.) 
[{] NONE (No reportable agreements.) 
 
Kane, John 
 
 
 
III. N0N-.L.1VESTME ME. (Repordng individoo/ and 1po1m: uepp. 17-U filing iMtruC1lonJ.) Filers Non-Investment Income 
[Z] NONE (No reportable non-investment income.) 
 
 
(yours, not spouses) Spouses Non-Investment Income -I/yo weretnarmdduringon7port1D11oflhenpordn1yra, cotnpleulhlssec1io11. 
(Dollar not rrquinrl aupt for honoraria.) 
[Z] NONE (No reportable non-investment income.) 
 
 
IV. REIMBURSEMENTS -IT111Uportatia11, lodging.Jaod, enterlailunenL (Includes 1h01e spous. and dependent children; see pp. 2J-27 offiling instructions.) 
[{] NONE (No reportable reimbursements.) GIFTS. (lnc/lldn time spollst ond drprniknl children: Sl!I! pp. 11-11 filing instructions.) 
[Z} NONE (No reportable gifts.) 
VI. LIABILITIES. (lnduda tlaos.af spoUSI! 1t11il thptndrnl chUtinn; sl!epp. 12-JJ /Jing Uistr11cdb1U.) 
[Z] NONE (No reportable liabilities.) 
 
 
 
Date Rrport 
Name Person Reporting 
05109/2011 
Kane, John 
VII. INVESTMENTS and TRUSTS -inCOlnf!. olut, lronsoctiani (lnc/udts thou o/paase and dtpendent childrtn; pp. 14-60 filing iMtrRctians.) NONE {No reportable income, assets, transactions.) 
 
 
 
 
 
Name Penon Reporting 
Die Report 
Kane, John 
05/09/2011 
VIII. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION EXPLAtlATIONS. (lndkaieparro/Report.) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Namr Prnon Rrportlng 
Dirr Rport 
Kane, John 
05/0912011 
IX. CERTIFICATION. certify that all information given above (including Information pertaining spouse and minor dependent children, any) accurate, true, and complete the best knowledge and belief, and tha any Information not reported was withheld because met applicable statutory provisions permitting non-disclosure. further certify that earned income from outside employment :and honor:arl:a :and the acceptance gifts which have been reported are compliance with the provisions U.S.C. app.  et. seq., U.S.C.  7353, and Judicial Conference regulations. 
Sign 
NOTE: ANY INDIVIDUAL WHO KNOWINGLY AND WILFULLY LSI AND CRIMINAL SANCTIONS U.S.C. app.  104) 
 
 
FILING INSTRUCTIONS 
Mail signed original and additional copies to: 
Committee Financial Disclosure Administrative Office the United States Courts Suite 2-301 One Columbus Circle, N.E. Washington, D.C. 20544