Lawson Jr Roger H – 2009

Category:Federal Judges

Number of Pages:9

Date Created:September 12, 2013

Date Uploaded to the Library:January 20, 2015

Tags:Lawson, GEORGIA, ROGER, Retirement, Gross, 2009, INVESTMENTS, TRUSTS, Codes, reportable, disclosure, reporting, report, Federal Judge, financial, income, Judge


File Scanned for Malware

Penon Repordui; (last ...-, tits!, middle Initial) Lawson, Jr., Roger ntle (Article ju !ndlca1e active scnior stalUs; magUtm!e judges indicate full-or P*l-lime) 
U.S. District Judge, Senior Cbamben Oflk;, Address 
P.O.Box838 
475 Mlllbeny Smet 
Macon, Georgia 31202 
 
IMPORTANT NOTES: The instrucdons accompanying this form NWSI befolknwd. Compteu pllrls, checking the NONE box/or each part you hae reporto/Jle i1tformation. Sign last Ple. POSITIONS. (lhporlinKindMdlftllonly:nepp. 1Joffllingilr$/tclions.) 
[lJ NONE (Na reportable positions.) .....:) 
... ,._,, 
II. 
AGREEMENTS. (Rq;orlinKindivldulll only; supp. 14-16 offtliC IMttuctibns.) NONE (No reportable agreements.) 
01/0l/96 Georgia Retirement System for Superior Court Judges 
 
 
. 
l 
 
.) 
I 
O::> Government Act of1978 FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2009 u.s.c app.  J(J/.JJI) Coan Orgalzadon Date Report Middle District, Georgia 05/0S/2010 
Sa. Report Type (c;bcck appropria type) Reponiaa Period 
Nomination, Date {)1/01/2009 
lnllial Annual Final 
1213112009 
51>. Amended Report the basis the lnform1tl1>1t t0nllll11ed this Report lllld aaymodi0catlo111 ptrtlllnloc tbenoto, Is, opinion, eo111pUonce with appUcable lawi and regulations. 
Revlewlni: Officer Date 
 
Lawson Jr., 
 
 
 
Date Report 
Name PenOn, Jr., Roger 
NON-INVESTMENT INCOME. Report1rr1: burwfdulll .,,., _iae; uepp. 17-1-1 ofjllhrg u..tra.aons.J 
Filers Non-Investment Income NONE (No reponab/e non-investment income.) 
2009 Georgia Judicial Retirement System-Retirement 
 
 
INCQME 
(yours, not spouses) $91,616.00 Spouses Non-Investment Income -1fyo11....,... arrkdJ11rmgony portkm /tire fJOrtSng yerir, clfmplete this-ion. (DlfarMtOJUtl not rI; see pp. 2S-)7 o/fJlln:g insrrucJions.} 
[lJ NONE (No reportable reimbursements.) 
 
Date l>f Report 
Nme Peno11 Reporting 
OSI05J20IO 
Lawson, Jr., Roger 
V GIFTS. (lndrula tlrose Gpllllst: and chlldrelfl see pp. 28-J fl/bog butnu:tions.) 
IZJ NONE (No reportable gifts.) LIABILITIES. (lm:J14dathose ()j:rpt>lltt 1111tl tlepemielff chJitlrm; SU! pp. J1.-33 f!fjl/Jng in:str11ctW1ts.) [ZJ NONE (No reportable liabilities.) 
I 
 
Date 
Name l