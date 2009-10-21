Smith Jr Charles L – 2008
Category:Federal Judges
Number of Pages:10
Date Created:October 21, 2009
Date Uploaded to the Library:January 24, 2015
Smith, Jr_Charles_L Name Person Reporting Date Report Smith, Jr., Charles 05/08/2009 III, N-INVES TMENT ME. (Reporting individual and spouse; see pp. 17-24 filing instructions.) Filers Non-Investment Income [2J NONE (No reportable non-investment income.) (yours, not spouses) IV, REIMBURSEMENTS -transportation, lodging, food, entertainment (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see pp. 25-27 filing instructions.) [Z] NONE (No reportable reimbursements.) GIFTS. (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see pp. 28-31 filing instructions.) [ZJ NONE (No reportable gifts.) VI. LIABILITIES. (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see pp. 32-33 filing instructions.) NONE (No reportable liabilities.) Citibank Credit Card Regions Bank Credit Card VII. INVESTMENTS and TRUSTS income, value, transacrwns (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see PP. 14-60 filing instrucrwns.) NONE (No reportable income, assets, transactions.) Income Gain Codes: =$1,000 less =Sl.001 $2,500 =$2,501 $5.000 =$5,001 $15,000 =$15.001 $50,000 (See Columns and D4) =$50,001 $100,000 =$!00,001 S!,000.000 =$1,000,001. $5,000,000 =More than $5,000,000 2.Value Codes =$15,000 orless =$15,001 $50,000 L=$50,00l SIOO,OOO =SI00,001 $250,000 (See Columns and DJ) =$250,001 $500,000 =$500,001 Sl,000,000 =$1,000,001 $5,000,000 =$5,000,001 $25,000,000 =$25,000.001 $50,000,000 =More than $50,000,000 3.Value Method Codes Q=Appraisal =Cost {Real Estate Only) =Assessment =Cash Market (See Column C2) U=BookValue V=Other W=Estimated