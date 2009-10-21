 Skip to content

Get Judicial Watch Updates!

DONATE

Judicial Watch • Smith Jr Charles L – 2008

Smith Jr Charles L – 2008

Smith Jr Charles L – 2008

Page 1: Smith Jr Charles L – 2008

Category:Federal Judges

Number of Pages:10

Date Created:October 21, 2009

Date Uploaded to the Library:January 24, 2015

Tags:Appraisal, Assessment, smith, Estimated, Estate, filing, Market, 2008, assets, INVESTMENTS, spouse, transactions, TRUSTS, Codes, dividend, reportable, Federal Judge, income, Judge


File Scanned for Malware

Donate now to keep these documents public!


See Generated Text   ∨

Autogenerated text from PDF

Smith, Jr_Charles_L 
 
 
Name Person Reporting 
Date Report 
Smith, Jr., Charles 
05/08/2009 
III, N-INVES TMENT ME. (Reporting individual and spouse; see pp. 17-24 filing instructions.) Filers Non-Investment Income 
 
[2J NONE (No reportable non-investment income.) 
 
(yours, not spouses) 
 
 
 
IV, REIMBURSEMENTS -transportation, lodging, food, entertainment 
(Includes those spouse and dependent children; see pp. 25-27 filing instructions.) 
[Z] NONE (No reportable reimbursements.) GIFTS. (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see pp. 28-31 filing instructions.) 
[ZJ NONE (No reportable gifts.) 
 
 
 
 
VI. LIABILITIES. (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see pp. 32-33 filing instructions.) NONE (No reportable liabilities.) Citibank Credit Card 
Regions Bank Credit Card 
 
 
VII. INVESTMENTS and TRUSTS income, value, transacrwns (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see PP. 14-60 filing instrucrwns.) NONE (No reportable income, assets, transactions.) Income Gain Codes: =$1,000 less =Sl.001  $2,500 =$2,501  $5.000 =$5,001  $15,000 =$15.001  $50,000 
(See Columns and D4) =$50,001  $100,000 =$!00,001  S!,000.000 =$1,000,001. $5,000,000 =More than $5,000,000 
2.Value Codes =$15,000 orless =$15,001  $50,000 L=$50,00l SIOO,OOO =SI00,001  $250,000 
(See Columns and DJ) =$250,001  $500,000 =$500,001  Sl,000,000 =$1,000,001  $5,000,000 =$5,000,001  $25,000,000 =$25,000.001  $50,000,000 =More than $50,000,000 
3.Value Method Codes Q=Appraisal =Cost {Real Estate Only) =Assessment =Cash Market 
(See Column C2) U=BookValue V=Other W=Estimated 
 
 
VII. INVESTMENTS and TRUSTS -income, value, transactions (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see PP 34-60 filing instructions.) NONE (No reportable income, assets, transactions.) Income Gain Codes: =$1,000 less =$1,001 -$2,500 =$2,501 -$5,000 =$5,001-$15,000 =$15,00! -$50,000 
(See Columns aod 04) =$50,001 -$100.000 =$100,001 -$1,000,000 =Sl,000,001-$5,000,000 =More thao $5,000,000 Value Codes =$15,000 less =$15,001 -$50,000 =$50,001-$100,000 =SI00,001-$250,000 
(See Columns aod 03) =$250,001 -$500,000 =$500,001 -$1,000,000 =$1,000,001 -$5,000,000 =$5,000,001 -$25,000,000 =$25,000,001 -$50,000,000 =More thao $50,000,000 Value Method Codes Q=Appraisal =Cost (Real Estate Only) =Assessment =Cash Market 
(See Column C2) U=BookValue V=Other W=Estimated 
 
 
VII. INVESTMENTS and STS -income, value, transactions (Includes those spouse and dependent children; see PP 34-60 filing instructions.) NONE (No reportable income, assets, transactions.) Income Gain Codes: =$1,000 less =SJ,001 -$2,500 =$2,50 -$5,000 =$5,001 -$15,000 =$15,001 -$50,000 
(See Columns and 04) =$50,001 -$100,000 G=SI00,001-Sl,000,000 =Sl,000,001 -$5,000,000 =More than $5,000,000 Value Codes =$15,0oo less =$15,001-$50,000 =$50,001 -SI00,000 =SI00,001  $250,000 
(See Columns and DJ) =$250,001 -$500,000 =$500,001  $1,000,000 =$1,000,001 -$5,000,000 =$5,000,001 -$25,000,000 =$25,000,oo -$50,000,000 =More than $50,000,000 Value Method Codes Q=Appraisal =Cost (Real Estate Only) =Assessment =Cash Market 
(See Column C2) =Book Value V=Other =Estimated 
 
 
VII. INVESTMENTS and TRUSTS -income, value, transactions (Includes those spouse and dependent children: see PP. 34-60 filing instructions.) NONE (No reportable income, assets, transactions.) 
 
(Sec Columns and D4) =$50,001-$100,000 =$100,001 -$1,000,000 =S!,000,001 -$5,000,000 =More than $5,000,000 ValueCod