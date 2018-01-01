 Skip to content

How Flynn could get immunity

APRIL 04, 2017

From The Hill:

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is seeking immunity from the House and Senate Intelligence committees before he testifies on what he knows regarding links between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Legal analyst Michael Bekesha of Judicial Watch spoke with The Hill for a primer on what immunity would entail.


