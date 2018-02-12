IG is our best hope for criminal investigation of Clinton dealings

Through Freedom of Information Act litigation with the State Department, Citizens United and Judicial Watch have released thousands of pages of relevant documents pertaining to the Clinton State Department’s cozy relationship with the Clinton Foundation and their private email server. Many unanswered questions remain and the status of any investigation into these allegations, including the Uranium One matter, is unclear. It’s only because of FOIA and groups like ours that a lot of this information has seen the light of day.

The American people want trust to be restored at the Justice Department and FBI. Our citizens deserve an honest criminal investigation of these Clinton matters once and for all. A few bad apples at the Obama Justice Department and FBI misled the American people in 2015 and 2016. There was never a real investigation of the Clintons. In 2018, it needs to happen, and it needs a special counsel. Maybe inspector general Horowitz will recommend one.





