Immigration agency won’t commit to giving noncitizen data to voter fraud commission

The polling estimate for illegal immigrants living in the U.S. is another 11 million, approximately, with most of voting age.

“I think DHS needs to make it available,” said Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president. “They’ve made it difficult, if not impossible, for states to use that information. And if they get in the way of a presidential commission doing it, then that shows you the deep state is still running the show.”

The “deep state” is a label conservatives use to describe federal government employees and officials appointed by President Obama who are conspiring to sabotage the Trump administration.

“This is a serious issue. Voter fraud is a serious issue,” Mr. Fitton said. Whether it’s a few hundred thousand or a few million, we need to figure out what the scope of the problem is so it can be addressed. The data is available. It’s just a matter of matching data. It’s not an issue of going out and knocking on doors.”





View Article

http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jul/4/immigration-agency-balks-at-giving-records-to-vote/