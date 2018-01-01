From Politico:

It is Hillary’s own fault that she is vulnerable to the likes of Assange. Her secrecy, corrupt practices and dishonesty make her an ideal target. Yet there is a world of difference between Tom Fitton, the head of Judicial Watch who has done so much through litigation in the U.S. courts to expose Clinton, and Assange, a certified America-hater whose work is likely enabled by Russian intelligence.





View Article

http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/lowry-julian-assange-is-still-a-creep-214224#ixzz4MzlBZqBV