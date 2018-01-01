Report: Latin American intel no match for terror groups planning attacks in U.S.
JANUARY 10, 2017
From the World Tribune:
Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), Hizbullah and other terror organizations are operating freely in Latin America and have entered into a “marriage of convenience” with drug cartels to raise huge amounts of cash for terror attacks in the United States, Spain’s Defense Ministry reported.
