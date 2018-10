October 15, 2018- JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Relentless” on NRA TV to discuss The Obama administration’s ATF reclassifying AR-15 ammo as “armor-piercing” in an attempt to curb AR-15 ammo supply.





