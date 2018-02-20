Tom Fitton and Sebastian Gorka on the real Russian collusion

Yes, I think it was a fundamentally dishonest document designed to distract from the fact that the Russia collusion allegations against Donald Trump are collapsing and the reason for being of the Mueller investigation is disappearing. And you have in many ways the Obama administration reacted appropriately to what the Russians were doing as alleged in this indictment, because they were having an in material impact on our public policy process. They should’ve been told to stop messing around, which apparently they were. But they were not spending a lot of money and having zero impact. But on the other hand they were also messing around significantly by trying to destroy Donald Trump through this dossier leaking through Russian intelligence services to the Clinton campaign that wandered into the Obama, DOJ, and FBI. And rather than respond appropriately and protect Mr. Trump from the smear effort by the Russians they use it as a pretext to target and spy on him and his team. That is the scandal in the fundamentals of the scandal how to change with the press release/indictment on Friday that is going to go nowhere.





