‘Tom Fitton: ‘Shut it down!’ Mueller investigation ‘Out of Control’

Tom Fitton, the president of watchdog group Judicial Watch, Monday called for Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation to be shut down over his lack of constitutional supervision and overreaching investigations.

Following news of Paul Manafort, who briefly served as President Donald J. Trump’s campaign chairman, being indicted on a range of charges from tax fraud to violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, Fitton Tweeted: “Shut it down.”

“Mortgage fraud. FARA registration issues. Dozens of federal prosecutors and FBI agents, etc. Mueller operation out of control.Shut it down,” he Tweeted.





