Trump: I’m ‘Vindicated’ on Russia Allegations

President Donald Trump claimed recent revelations about activities by the FBI, Justice Department and State Department “vindicated” him regarding charges his presidential campaign colluded with Russian officials. To support his contention, Trump tweeted a quote by Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, who appeared Saturday on Fox News.

“My view is that not only has Trump been vindicated in the last several weeks about the mishandling of the Dossier and the lies about the Clinton/DNC Dossier, it shows that he’s been victimized. He’s been victimized by the Obama Administration who were using all sorts of… agencies, not just the FBI & DOJ, now the State Department to dig up dirt on him in the days leading up to the Election. Comey had conversations with Donald Trump, which I don’t believe were accurate…he leaked information (corrupt).” Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch on @FoxNews” Trump tweeted Saturday.





View Article

https://www.newsmax.com/politics/president-donald-trump-russia-steele-dossier-shearer-dossier/2018/02/10/id/842611/