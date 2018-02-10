Trump quotes pundit who says he’s been ‘victimized’ by Obama

President Trump claimed victim status Saturday in a tweet that quoted a Fox News report.

Tom Fitton of right-leaning Judicial Watch defended Trump on “Fox and Friends” Saturday morning — leading Trump to post two tweets on Saturday afternoon that were lengthy quotes from Fitton’s interview.

“My view is that not only has Trump been vindicated in the last several weeks about the mishandling of the Dossier and the lies about the Clinton/DNC Dossier, it shows that he’s been victimized. He’s been victimized by the Obama Administration who were using all sorts of…….” Trump posted at 1:16 pm.

The president left Twitter hanging for 18 minutes before completing Fitton’s thought.

“….agencies, not just the FBI & DOJ, now the State Department to dig up dirt on him in the days leading up to the Election. Comey had conversations with Donald Trump, which I don’t believe were accurate…he leaked information (corrupt).” Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch on @FoxNews,” Trump finally posted at 1:34 pm.





View Article

https://nypost.com/2018/02/10/trump-quotes-pundit-who-says-hes-been-victimized-by-obama/