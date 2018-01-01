 Skip to content

U.S. Army Veteran acquitted of illegally displaying flags at LA Veterans Affairs facility

APRIL 18, 2017

From My News LA:

A 75-year-old military veteran was acquitted Tuesday of illegally hanging an American flag on the fence of a Veterans Affairs facility in West Los Angeles without permission.

The federal misdemeanor count against Robert Rosebrock stems from a VA statute that prohibits the posting of materials or “placards” on a VA property except when authorized by the head of the facility.


