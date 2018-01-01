Extremist Hispanic Group Releases Racist Death Threat Video Attacking Black Civil Rights Activist Ted Hayes

Shocking Internet Video Includes Photo of African American Hanging From Noose; Produced in Retaliation for Testimony by Mr. Hayes before Maryland House of Delegates Opposing Taxpayer Benefits for Illegal Immigration

Washington, DC — March 23, 2011

Judicial Watch, the public interest group that investigates and prosecutes government corruption, announced today that it has obtained a shocking video produced by a extremist Hispanic group attacking civil rights activist Ted Hayes with racist smears and death threats. The video was posted to the internet on YouTube after Mr. Hayes testified, by invitation of Maryland Delegate Pat McDonough, on March 15 before the Judiciary Committee of the Maryland House of Delegates against providing taxpayer dollars for in-state tuition benefits for illegal aliens.

The video begins with the message “[expletive] you ‘Mayate,’” which is reportedly a racist and derogatory term used to smear African Americans and “dark skinned” people. The video then streams a series of racist images including: the silhouette of a man hanging from a noose, photos of Mr. Hayes adjacent to photos of monkeys and bananas and doctored photos of Mr. Hayes pictured with a gun next to his head. The video, which runs two minutes and nine seconds, concludes with the message “Your (sic) FREE Now Mayate go back to Africa.”The video was initially posted to the video website YouTube by a group with the moniker “The Timmytop,” and was subsequently removed. The Timmytop Youtube “channel” includes a number of extremist propaganda videos with messages such as “This Is Our Land Whiteboy [expletive] you Gringo.” The videos seem to express support for the La Raza/Aztlan movement, which seeks to conquer the American Southwest and “return” it to Mexico. Notably, the videos attack black and white Americans.Mr. Hayes is a long-time opponent of illegal immigration, noting specifically that its devastating impact on the African American community is largely ignored by other black leaders. Death threats and intimidation of a witness because of his testimony before the Maryland legislature would violate federal and Maryland criminal statutes.“Judicial Watch is outraged at the racist death threats and intimidation directed at the black civil rights activist Ted Hayes in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights. The debate over in-state tuition for illegal aliens in Maryland has been compromised and chilled by these threats,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The individuals responsible for this evil video must be held accountable to the rule of law. This is an attack on the entire black community, not just Ted Hayes. The Holder Justice Department and the Maryland Attorney General need to take immediate action to investigate these threats.”