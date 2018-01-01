Judicial Watch Video: Chris Farrell’s Statement on the Confirmation Of Jeff Sessions as United States Attorney General

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell issued the following statement in response to the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general:

Transcript: “Attorney General Sessions is facing the greatest challenge that any attorney general in our history has had to face as he moves into the Justice Department. He has a number of unresolved criminal matters and public corruption cases dealing with things like Hillary Clinton’s email, Fast and Furious, the ‘weaponizing’ of the IRS – all these sorts of Obama legacy crimes really – that he has got to resolve.”