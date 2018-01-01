Judicial Watch’s Hard-Hitting Documentary “District of Corruption” Now Available for Download on iTunes

Film scored the second highest per-screen average at the box office on its opening weekend

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch, the nation’s largest government watchdog organization, and Victory Film Group announced today that their hard-hitting documentary “District of Corruption” is now available for download through iTunes. “District of Corruption” puts the spotlight on Judicial Watch’s epic battle against government scandal, secrecy and corruption through the last three presidential administrations, with specific focus on the Obama administration (see trailer here).

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Stephen K. Bannon, the writer/director of “The Hope & Change” and the Sarah Palin film “The Undefeated,” and produced in association with Constant Motion Entertainment, the Judicial Watch film was released nationally by Rocky Mountain Pictures, the distributors of the documentary blockbuster “Obama 2016.” Judicial Watch partnered with Movie to Movement, the grassroots group that helped turn out record numbers of movie goers for “Obama 2016.”

The film opened on October 26, 2012, in three states: Florida, Ohio and Texas. It opened later in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 9, 2012. It scored the second highest per-screen average at the box office on its opening weekend. The film averaged $7,374 per theater, finishing behind one other debut film, vaunted film festival favorite “The Loneliest Planet.”

“District of Corruption” chronicles the continuing battle to clean up government corruption in Washington, D.C., focusing intensely on Judicial Watch’s efforts to counter the unprecedented corruption and secrecy now prevalent in the political arena. The film comprehensively exposes the Obama administration’s scandals from his first-term, including: Operation Fast and Furious; crony capitalism; Solyndra and other “green energy;” federal bailouts and earmarks; ACORN and voter fraud; illegal alien amnesty; the integrity of the 2012 elections; as well as other attacks on government transparency and accountability. The documentary also follows historic lawsuits against the Bush administration over secrecy issues, one of which ended up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The film features interviews with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell and Director of Litigation Paul Orfanedes, as well as some of the conservative movement’s most influential and cutting-edge voices, including J. Christian Adams (Election Law Center), Matthew Boyle (Breitbart.com), Mike Flynn (Breitbart.com), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Vern McKinley (author, Financing Failure: A Century of Bailouts), Anita MonCrief (former ACORN insider), Katie Pavlich (Townhall.com), Kerry Picket (Breitbart.com), Peter Schweizer (Author, Throw Them All Out), Mark Tapscott (Washington Examiner), and Matthew Vadum (Author, Subversion Inc.: How Obama’s ACORN Red Shirts Are Still Terrorizing and Ripping Off American Taxpayer).

“‘District of Corruption’ is even more pertinent today than ever,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Now that we’ve seen the continued corruption displayed by the Obama administration in its second term, it is important to scrutinize the long chain of corruption this film exposes in not only the current administration, but in the past three as well. The movie should shake Americans to their core.”

The film’s director Stephen K. Bannon said: “This film was created to wake up Americans who care about their country and rally them behind those leaders in Washington who will fight the fatal corruption taking of our Capitol. This film does not pull a single punch. It is brutally honest. And it names names – from both political parties. Importantly, the movie also provides a reason to hope. This is a movie for the ages and is an incisive history of D.C. corruption over the last two decades.”

“District of Corruption” is a companion piece to the New York Times best-selling book, “The Corruption Chronicles, Obama’s Big Secrecy, Big Corruption, and Big Government,” by Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, which was released in July 2012, by Simon & Schuster’s Threshold Editions.

Stephen K. Bannon is the award-winning filmmaker also responsible for the critically acclaimed documentaries and feature films: “The Conservatives,” “In The Face of Evil, Still Point in a Turning World,” the Tea Party Trilogy: “Generation Zero,” “Fire From the Heartland,” and “Battle for America.” Mr. Bannon is the Executive Chairman of Breitbart News, a former Naval Officer, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, a co-founder of the National Tea Party Federation, and is a frequent speaker at Tea Party conventions and conferences.