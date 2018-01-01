Media Advisory: Court Hearing on Taxpayer Challenge to Special Order 7

Controversial LAPD Program Benefits Dangerous, Unlicensed Drivers

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that on Monday, August 12, California Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green will hear a taxpayer lawsuit filed May 8, 2012, over Special Order 7, which regulates the impounding of vehicles driven by unlicensed drivers. Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the City of Los Angeles, Police Chief Charlie Beck, and the members of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

Judicial Watch seeks to stop the use of taxpayer funds to enforce Special Order 7, which limits LAPD officers’ discretion to impound vehicles for 30 days if the vehicles are driven by unlicensed drivers. In the lawsuit, Judicial Watch argues that the City, Chief Beck, and the Police Commission lacked authority to enact Special Order 7 because vehicle impounds are governed by state law, not local regulations, and state law gives police officer wide discretion to impound vehicles. Advocates for illegal aliens represented by the ACLU have intervened in the court fight to try to protect the City’s effort to water down state law.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents the rank-and-file officers of the LAPD, also brought suit to challenge Special Order 7. The two lawsuits have been combined and are captioned Los Angeles Police Protective League v. City of Los Angeles, Case No. BC483052.

Judicial Watch’s Director of Litigation, Paul Orfanedes will be available to the press following the court hearing.

Date: Monday, August 12

Time: 8:45 a.m. PT

Location: Superior Court for the State of California, County of Los Angeles

Stanley Mosk Courthouse

111 North Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012