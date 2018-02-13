The Blog Archive - Judicial Watch

Keep Judicial Watch in Your News Feed
JW Files Lawsuit on Obama’s Illegal Russia Leaks
Using the IRS to harass political opponents is one thing. Getting the omnipresent apparatus of our spy agencies to target an incoming president is a threat several orders of magnitude greater. In that regard, we have filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency, the…
JW Files Suit For ‘Refugee Travel Loans’ Information
Tightening our immigration and refugee programs is a matter of national security (despite what some out-of-control judges may think), and it is also a matter of cost. In this regard, we have filed a lawsuit against the State Department for records on the number of “Refugee Travel Loans” issued by…
California Crony Corruption Costs Taxpayers
Americans of almost every political stripe – liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican – hate the “revolving door,” which is the shuttling of former government officials into private jobs where they use their formerly official connections to enrich themselves. This week, we released documents that the Washington revolving door extends…
JW Pursues California Supreme Court Challenge Over Tuition Benefits for Illegal Aliens
A confrontation between certain states and localities and the federal government is looming over the matter of giving sanctuary to illegal aliens. Top of the list is California, which seeks in every perverse way to defy the law. Consider its misuse of its tax dollars in its University of California…
Securing our Borders from Terrorist Threats
This week President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, when she declared his executive order on illegal immigration. That’s not her job, and the President was right to fire her, as I said in this statement to the press: President Trump is to…
A Home Run Pick for the Supreme Court
After President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, I issued this statement: President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is a victory for Americans who are fed up with corrupt judicial activism. The judicial branch needs as much draining as…
It’s Naive To Think Illegal Aliens Aren’t Voting
For many years we have fought to restore integrity to elections in the United States, fighting both the Obama Justice Department and its leftist allies, such as the well-funded ACLU. You can sample our efforts here. Finally the issue of election integrity has new national prominence thanks to President Donald Trump’s…
