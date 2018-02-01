Keep Judicial Watch in Your News Feed

As you may know, Facebook is going to be making changes to how often pages like Judicial Watch will show up in your news feed. These changes have the potential to affect how often you will get to see the results of key Judicial Watch investigations while you’re using the site. Fortunately, there is an easy way to make sure that you will still be able receive all of JW’s breaking news and latest updates on Facebook! You simply have to follow the steps below:

Step 1 – Go to the drop-down menu on the top right hand corner of Facebook and select “News Feed Preferences”

Step 2 – When the menu comes up, click on “Prioritize who you see first”

Step 3 – Select “Pages Only” and then select “Judicial Watch”

Step 4 – Hit “Done”

There also an alternate method as follows:

Step 1 – Go to the Judicial Watch Facebook page

Step 2 – Scroll over the “Following” button to have a menu come up

Step 3 – Click “See First”

That’s all you need to do to ensure that you continue to receive Judicial Watch’s news on Facebook as it breaks!