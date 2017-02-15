Top Stories

Judicial Watch Obtains 216 Pages of Private Email Records from Jeh Johnson and Top DHS Officials — “Judicial Watch announced it has obtained 216 pages of documents containing official, sensitive emails of Jeh Johnson and three other top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials sent”…http://jwatch.us/GVePau

Judicial Watch Announces an Expert Special Panel Presentation, ‘The Voter Fraud Crisis’ — “Judicial Watch announced today that it is hosting special educational panel on Thursday, February 16, 2017, from 12 noon to 1 pm ET to discuss “The Voter Fraud Crisis.” The panel will be shot live in”…http://jwatch.us/i6vcd6

Judicial Watch Files Suit For ‘Refugee Travel Loans’ Information — “Judicial Watch announced that it filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State seeking records on the number of “Refugee Travel Loans” issued by State’s Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration to the United Nation’s”…http://jwatch.us/YSZjTu

$8.5 Billion U.S. Counter Narcotics Effort in Afghanistan Boosts Opium Production — “The U.S. government’s multi-billion-dollar effort to counter narcotics in Afghanistan is a humiliating failure that’s resulted in a huge increase in poppy cultivation and opium production. Despite the free-flow of American”…http://jwatch.us/bPdMhK

Mexican Drug Cartel Operating in U.S. Suburb More than 1,500 Miles from Border — “Illustrating that the Mexican drug crisis is having a far-reaching impact on the U.S., a heroin ring operated by a Mexican cartel was recently busted in an American suburb more than 1,500 miles from the southern border ”…http://jwatch.us/wfmWr1

Another email scandal? — “As a result of obtaining 216 pages of documents filed by Judicial Watch through a Freedom of Information Act request, it can be seen that Johnson used his private email to conduct sensitive discussions with high level foreign officials, including conversations he had with a Kuwaiti ambassador and Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry officials. “It is ironic and disconcerting that Secretary Johnson and his aides touted Homeland Security’s great ‘strides in cybersecurity’ while using unsecured, private, web-based email accounts that the Department had officially prohibited,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a Monday statement…”http://bit.ly/2kn5DLF

Conway’s Promotion — “Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, said, “This ought to be an area of sensitivity for the White House.” He said that a warning and ethics counseling could help her “defend the family in an appropriate way without endorsing their products.…” http://bloom.bg/2kxjL3x



