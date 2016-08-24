Top Stories

New Abedin Emails Reveal Hillary Clinton State Department Gave Special Access to Top Clinton Foundation Donors — Judicial Watch released 725 pages of new State Department documents, including previously unreleased email exchanges in which former Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin…http://jwatch.us/hWf84r

Federal Court Orders Hillary Clinton to Answer Questions under Oath in Email Scandal — Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan’s decision granting Judicial Watch permission to submit interrogatories to former Secretary of…http://jwatch.us/EyQuhP

Hillary State Dept. Helped Jailed Clinton Foundation Donor Get $10 Mil from U.S. for Failed Haiti Project — The new batch of emails showing that the State Department gave special access to top Clinton Foundation donors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state brings to mind the case of a shady…http://jwatch.us/LysdXA

State Department to Turn over All FBI Clinton Email Records to Judicial Watch — Judicial Watch announced that the State Department has agreed to produce to Judicial Watch all emails sent or received by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that were uncovered by the FBI in its investigation of…http://jwatch.us/JD3dGH

Media Coverage

EMAILS NEVER DIE — “The new emails show that while Mr. Band sought to pass along the wishes of donors, Ms. Abedin deferred to official channels. The emails were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the group Judicial Watch against the State Department. The 725 pages of emails from Mrs. Clinton’s personal server included material that wasn’t handed over to the government as part of the Democratic nominee’s archive. “…http://on.wsj.com/2bPHYig

VIGOROUS & EFFECTIVE — “In a brief ruling issued on Friday afternoon, the judge, Emmet G. Sullivan of Federal District Court in Washington, approved a motion by the conservative advocacy organization Judicial Watch to pursue its vigorous campaign to expose Mrs. Clinton’s use of the private server. In addition to requiring her testimony in writing, the judge allowed the group to depose a senior State Department aide who had warned two subordinates not to question her email practices. “…http://nyti.ms/2b7DeQF

