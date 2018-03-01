Inside Judicial Watch Archives - Judicial Watch

Inside Judicial Watch: Law Enforcement’s Failures Before, During, & After Parkland School Shooting
In this episode of “Inside Judicial Watch,” host Jerry Dunleavy joins JW Senior Investigator Bill Marshall to discuss the perfect storm of events that led to the Parkland school shooting on Valentine’s Day which resulted in the deaths of 17 students and faculty. Had local and federal law enforcement been…
Inside Judicial Watch: The Truth Behind Fusion GPS & The Trump Dossier
In this compelling episode of Inside Judicial Watch, host Jerry Dunleavy joins JW Senior Investigator Bill Marshall to discuss Fusion GPS, how the infamous Trump dossier was produced, who paid for it, and how it may have led to the surveillance of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his inner-circle. Prior…
Inside Judicial Watch: Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner, & the Clinton Email Scandal
In this episode of Inside Judicial Watch, host Jerry Dunleavy joins JW Staff Attorney Michael Bekesha to discuss the latest on the Clinton/Abedin State Department emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, which were obtained by Judicial Watch last week. There was not only sensitive materials sent by Huma Abedin through…
Inside Judicial Watch: The Obama/Hezbollah/Iran Deal Scandal
In this special edition of Inside Judicial Watch, host Jerry Dunleavy joins JW Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell to discuss Project Cassandra, an effort by the DEA to combat the terrorist group Hezbollah and their criminal enterprise. In a Politico story, it was revealed that the Obama administration…
Inside Judicial Watch: Our Fight to Stop Voter Fraud & Defend Election Integrity
In this installment of Inside Judicial Watch, host Jerry Dunleavy joins Robert Popper to discuss Judicial Watch’s latest court battles for clean and fair elections while combating voter fraud across America. Robert is the Director of JW’s Election Integrity Project and has garnered numerous professional awards, including the Justice
